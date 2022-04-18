Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Washington, D.C.

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The capital city of the United States is filled with museums, monuments, and historical sites. It also is a great place for shopping, people-watching and dining. Washington D.C. has award winning restaurants and great nightlife. Here are some popular Mexican restaurants to check out in D.C.

5. Tortilla Cafe

For over 20 years, Tortilla Cafe has been serving up Mexican and El Salvadorian cuisine in the D.C. area. Try the house specials like the shrimp fajitas and carne asada. Tortilla Cafe was also featured in an episode of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

4. Espita

Espita brings the flavors and techniques of Oaxacan cuisine with a Mid-Atlantic twist. There are also 100+ bottles of mezcal to choose from which is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

3. Cactus Cantina

Founded in 1990, Cactus Cantina is an authentic Tex-Mex cantina that also serves Cuban, Spanish and South American dishes. This popular spot sources their tortillas from Texas to make sure their paper-thin chips are made just right. They want only the very best for their customers.

2. Oyamel

This award-winning restaurant serves regional Mexican cuisine in a vibrant, urban environment. They also have an extensive selection of wine, tequila and mezcal which will instantly lighten up your mood.

1. El Rinconcito Cafe

This hidden gem in Washington D.C. is a small corner cafe with big flavor, great food and reasonable prices. Customers love the tacos and enchiladas, but they come for the cozy atmosphere.