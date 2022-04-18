Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The Mile High City is a perfect blend of urban excitement and outdoor adventures. This city is a favorite among foodies with award-winning restaurants and more breweries than any other US city. Here are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Denver you’ll want to try.

5. Illegal Pete’s

Named after the rebellious father of the owner, Illegal Pete’s has 6 locations in the Denver area. They are well known for their burritos, and you can build your own dishes. There are vegan and allergy-friendly options, so everyone in your party can enjoy eating here. Illegal Pete’s is also very involved in the local community and gives back in a variety of ways.

4. Otra Vez Cantina

Located in the heart of downtown Denver, Otra Vez Cantina is a high energy Mexican bar and restaurant. They serve up creative Mexican dishes with South American flair. You’ll also enjoy the extensive selection of tequilas, mezcals and specialty cocktails.

3. La Loma Restaurant

Family owned La Loma Restaurant is located in a unique Victorian building that dates back to the 1800s. For over 30 years, locals and visitors alike keep coming back for the Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican dishes, like the green chili and signature margaritas.

2. Vaca Gordo BBQ

Vaca Gordo BBQ serves up Tex-Mex BBQ tacos, and build your own bowls. This unique spot is part of the modern day food hall known as Avanti F&B. Inspired by European markets and food trucks, Avanti F&B is a collective eatery with seven culinary options located in modified shipping containers.

1. Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey

Award winning Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey offers a modern twist on Mexican street food. They also have an extensive selection of small batch tequila and whiskey. Enjoy the fusion of authentic regional foods made with local ingredients.