Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Seattle, Washington

Known for the iconic Space Needle, Seattle is a seaport on the West Coast of the United States that offers an incredible urban environment coupled with natural sites and plenty of outdoor activities. You’ll want to explore the diverse neighborhoods and maybe catch an exciting sports game. Seattle’s culinary scene is the best the Pacific Northwest has to offer, with creative chefs and a commitment to using local ingredients. Here are some of the best Mexican restaurants in Seattle.

5. Cactus

Since 1990, Cactus Restaurant has been bringing innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine to Seattle. Cactus introduced the first tapas bar to the city and has since grown to multiple locations. Customers love the rotating seasonal menus and specialty cocktails.

4. La Carta de Oaxaca

Experience a taste of Oaxaca right here in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. You’ll be sure to find something you love on the extensive food and drink menu. Note that La Carta de Oaxaca does not take reservations.

3. Fogón Cocina Mexicana

Customers love the reasonably priced, authentic Mexican dishes, good service, and extensive margarita selection at Fogon Cocina Mexicana.

2. La Conasupo Taqueria and Grocery

This unassuming taqueria is located in the back of a grocery store in Greenwood, but don’t let the odd location fool you. Customers come from all over to grab the barbacoa and consome. You can also get fresh quesadillas, sopes, tacos, and libro inspired by traditional Puebla recipes.

1. Asadero Ballard

Asadero Ballard is a steakhouse that uses a unique method of high heat and mesquite wood to deliver incredible flavors. Chef and Owner David Orozco is proud to bring the smoky and savory flavors of Mexican ‘Norte’ cuisine straight to Seattle.