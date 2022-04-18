Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in San Francisco, CA

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Home of world famous sites like the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, there is no shortage of places to go and things to do in San Francisco. With its proximity to the ocean, fields, and vineyards, restaurants here use the freshest, most local ingredients to provide unique and award winning culinary experiences no matter what you’re in the mood to eat. Here are some popular Mexican restaurants to try in San Fran.

5. Nopalito

This upscale restaurant uses local, sustainable ingredients in their regional dishes straight from Veracruz. Chef and Owner Gonzalo Guzman is proud to bring traditional Mexican cooking techniques combined with Bay Area ingredients to his dishes.

4. Cielito Lindo

Cielito Lindo is a casual, family run spot located in Outer Richmond. Customers love the quesabirra tacos, but you’ll also want to try the tortas and chicken enchiladas.

3. Taqueria Los Mayas

Serving up recipes straight from the Yucatan, this Taqueria uses handmade tortillas to create its delicious tacos, panichos and burritos coupled with bold flavors.

2. Lolo

Located in the Mission District, Yolo is a family owned restaurant that specializes in reimagined Mexican food from Jalisco. The chef creates unique, non-traditional dishes using local ingredients from the Bay Area. Lolo also boasts of their fine selection of mezcal and agave-based libations.

1. Tacorea

This unique spot in Lower Nob Hill serves up Mexican and Korean fusion dishes. The kimchi burrito is by far a customer favorite, but there are lots of great dishes on the small but mighty menu.