San Francisco, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in San Francisco, CA

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USUtP_0fCpTva700
Unsplash

Home of world famous sites like the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, there is no shortage of places to go and things to do in San Francisco. With its proximity to the ocean, fields, and vineyards, restaurants here use the freshest, most local ingredients to provide unique and award winning culinary experiences no matter what you’re in the mood to eat. Here are some popular Mexican restaurants to try in San Fran.

5. Nopalito

This upscale restaurant uses local, sustainable ingredients in their regional dishes straight from Veracruz. Chef and Owner Gonzalo Guzman is proud to bring traditional Mexican cooking techniques combined with Bay Area ingredients to his dishes.

4. Cielito Lindo

Cielito Lindo is a casual, family run spot located in Outer Richmond. Customers love the quesabirra tacos, but you’ll also want to try the tortas and chicken enchiladas.

3. Taqueria Los Mayas

Serving up recipes straight from the Yucatan, this Taqueria uses handmade tortillas to create its delicious tacos, panichos and burritos coupled with bold flavors.

2. Lolo

Located in the Mission District, Yolo is a family owned restaurant that specializes in reimagined Mexican food from Jalisco. The chef creates unique, non-traditional dishes using local ingredients from the Bay Area. Lolo also boasts of their fine selection of mezcal and agave-based libations.

1. Tacorea

This unique spot in Lower Nob Hill serves up Mexican and Korean fusion dishes. The kimchi burrito is by far a customer favorite, but there are lots of great dishes on the small but mighty menu.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
16294 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Are you looking for the best and most popular American restaurants in Cucamonga? Below are our top 5 most popular ones serving great dishes and services.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Colorado Springs, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Colorado Springs is known for its amazing restaurants, and Mediterranean cuisine is always a favorite. If you're looking for a delicious and authentic experience, check out one of these five popular Mediterranean restaurants!

Read full story
California State

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine. This eatery offers a wide variety of Lebanese dishes, including kafta kebabs, hummus, and shawarma. The portions are large and the prices are reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The first restaurant on our list is Ginger Cafe and Grill. This restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Mediterranean dishes, and the prices are very reasonable. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, and the service is always friendly.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Los Angeles, CA

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Because of the size of Los Angeles, there are a ton of different places to get Chinese food. It's hard to know where to start. Hopefully, this list will help you narrow down your search:

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious and unique dining experience, look no further than the Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis, Missouri. These establishments serve up some of the best food in the city, and are sure to please everyone in your group. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty falafel sandwich or some fresh seafood, these restaurants have something to offer everyone. Here is a list of the 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in St.Louis!

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you are looking for a delicious and authentic Mediterranean meal, look no further than these five popular restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina! From falafel to shawarma, these restaurants will take your taste buds on a trip to the Mediterranean without leaving town.

Read full story
Jersey City, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Jersey City, New Jersey

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you're looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal, then you'll want to check out one of the top 5 most popular Mediterranean restaurants in Jersey City, New Jersey! These restaurants are known for their authentic cuisine and friendly service. They offer a wide variety of dishes that will satisfy everyone's taste buds. So, what are you waiting for? Check out these amazing restaurants today!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy