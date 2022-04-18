Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The biggest city in North Carolina, also known as Queen City, has a lot to offer from whitewater rafting adventures, NASCAR Hall of Fame, museums, nightlife, shopping, art, and so much more. There are also numerous neighborhoods to explore, each offering their own unique culture and character. Charlotte has also recently come on the map as a culinary destination, with unique eateries to be found all over the city. No matter what you’re in the mood for, there is somewhere great to try. Here are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Charlotte.

5. Cantina 1511

Serving up outstanding Mexican food in Charlotte since 2004, Cantina 1511 prides itself on using quality and fresh ingredients with a focus on sustainability. Customers love the great service, food, and atmosphere.

4. Sabor Latin Street Grill

This locally owned restaurant serves authentic food from Mexico, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Colombia. Fresh, Authentic and Bold are the three guiding principles here at Sabor. Enjoy the stone ground masa, handmade empanadas, all natural meats and sustainably sourced seafood.

3. Azteca Family Mexican Restaurant

For over 20 years, this family owned restaurant has been delighting customers with authentic and traditional Mexican dishes. Enjoy the shrimp, nachos, seafood, enchiladas, fajitas, and of course margaritas and cervezas.

2. Superica

Get a taste of West Texas at Superica. Located in the heart of Charlotte’s West End, this casual eatery serves up some great Tex-Mex. Customers love the simple comfort food, unique decor, and great outdoor patio. Note that Superica does not take reservations.

1. Cabo Fish Taco Baja Seagrill

This popular spot in Charlotte is a fusion of fresh seafood, Baja-Mex cuisine, and a healthy California vibe. Try the fish tacos, calamari, and carne asada, complemented with a margarita.