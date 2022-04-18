Indianapolis, IN

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Indianapolis, Indiana

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

While most people know Indianapolis as the home of the Indy 500, this city has so much more to offer. Check out the thriving culinary and brewing scene, the largest children’s museum in the world, and unique neighborhoods with lots to show off. Considered one of the most underrated food cities in America, you may be surprised at how many great restaurants there really are here in Indianapolis. If you find yourself craving some authentic Mexican food, you’ll definitely want to check out one of these popular spots.

5. La Hacienda Indianapolis

Established in 1997 as one of the first Mexican restaurants in Indianapolis, La Hacienda has been serving up fresh, delicious and authentic food as well as some ice cold cervezas. This reasonably priced, casual eatery is a favorite among both locals and visitors.

4. La Parada

Authentic Mexican dishes and a hospitable, welcoming restaurant make La Parada a popular spot in Indianapolis. With a variety of food and beverage options on the menu, there will be something for everyone in your party to enjoy here.

3. The Tamale Place

What originally started as a tortilla business, the owners of The Tamale Place realized Indianapolis was lacking some authentic tamales made with masa (corn dough). Famous for the half-pound tamales, this local favorite also serves up tacos, nachos and tortas.

2. Condado Tacos

With fresh takes on classic flavors, Condado Tacos prides itself on embracing the local community and providing a place to get some delicious food and drinks. As a restaurant that embraces individuality, you can actually build your own taco here and pair it with your favorite margarita.

1. Nada

This hip and urban restaurant is located in downtown Indianapolis. Get some small plates to share, or try some of the signature large plates like the Enchilada Suiza. Finish off your meal with some authentic churros.

