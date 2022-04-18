Columbus, OH

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ieCM_0fCobYpl00
Unsplash

The capital city of Ohio is an up-and-coming foodie destination with a great variety of classic fare, fine dining, food trucks and quirky dining options. While exploring Columbus, you’ll want to check out the botanical gardens, museum of art, zoo and aquarium, as well as the unique neighborhoods each offering their own unique things to do. After you’re done, check out one of these 5 popular Mexican restaurants.

5. Chile Verde Cafe

From fajitas to green chili crab cakes, Chili Verde Cafe blends the history of Native American, Spanish and Anglo cooking traditions to Central Ohio. For 30 years, this family owned restaurant uses the freshest ingredients available and even flies in their chiles weekly from New Mexico.

4. Cuco’s Taqueria

Cuco’s Taqueria started in 2003 as a Mexican grocery store with a taco counter. It has grown to a full-fledged restaurant in Columbus to fulfill those taco and margarita cravings. Enjoy classic Mexican dishes like tacos al pastor, ceviche, burritos and more.

3. Los Guachos Taqueria

Boasting the best tacos al pastor in Columbus, Los Guachos Taqueria started as a small food truck and quietly grew a loyal following. The owners decided they wanted to provide a better dining experience to their customers and opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant. The success didn’t stop there as there are now three restaurants you can visit to enjoy the extensive menu of Mexican classics.

2. Katalina’s

Katalina’s is a breakfast and lunch place that serves up Latin-inspired food with attitude. You’ll want to try the award winning breakfast tacos and Mexican French toast at this local favorite.

1. Bakersfield

Enjoy authentic Mexican street food and a selection of over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys at Bakersfield. With a simple menu and a fun atmosphere, this is sure to be a favorite evening spot in Columbus.

