Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ky8Fa_0fCoXdMg00
Unsplash

The 12th largest city in the United States is known for its hospitality, history, culture, and entertainment. Fort Worth is famous for The Herd, which is a twice-daily cattle drive that you have to check out. This city is divided up into districts, each with their own unique community. Foodies will enjoy Fort Worth with its variety of food trucks, casual eateries and fine dining options. Here are 5 of the most popular Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth.

5. Joe T Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant

Originally opened in 1935 with a seating capacity of 16, Joe T Garcia’s has garnered a loyal following in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Now with a seating capacity of over 1000, this popular spot serves up mouthwatering dishes and a variety of margaritas. The menu is limited, but perfect for those looking for some good traditional Mexican food.

4. Los Molcajetes Mexican Restaurant

Named after traditional Mexican mortals and pestles used to grind up spices and herbs, Los Molcajetes is proud to bring great Mexican cuisine to Fort Worth. Enjoy a sizzling plate of fajitas and an ice cold margaritas at this casual eatery.

3. Torchys Tacos

With two locations in Fort Worth (and multiple locations across the USA), Torchys Tacos started as an experimental taco food truck and is now a place to get some delicious tacos made with top-notch and responsibly sourced ingredients.

2. Meso Maya

Great service and an homage to traditional Mexican and Mayan cooking techniques describes Meso Maya in Fort Worth. Try the Chef’s specialties, like the Short Rib Relleno and Mole.

1. Enchiladas Ole

Voted best Tex-Mex in Fort Worth, this family owned and operated restaurant makes fresh food daily with no preservatives or additives. Owner Mary Perez started her own line of ancho chile and tomatillo enchilada sauces and grew this into the popular restaurant it is today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15745 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Nashville, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Nashville is the place to go for live music, art galleries, culture, sports, and so much more. It tempts tourists and locals alike!

Read full story
Washington, DC

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Washington, D.C.

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The capital city of the United States is filled with museums, monuments, and historical sites. It also is a great place for shopping, people-watching and dining. Washington D.C. has award winning restaurants and great nightlife. Here are some popular Mexican restaurants to check out in D.C.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The biggest city in North Carolina, also known as Queen City, has a lot to offer from whitewater rafting adventures, NASCAR Hall of Fame, museums, nightlife, shopping, art, and so much more. There are also numerous neighborhoods to explore, each offering their own unique culture and character. Charlotte has also recently come on the map as a culinary destination, with unique eateries to be found all over the city. No matter what you’re in the mood for, there is somewhere great to try. Here are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Charlotte.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy