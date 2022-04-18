Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, or Jax as the locals affectionately call it, is located in Northeast Florida and boasts 22 miles of beaches along with plenty of outdoor activities, history, art, culture, and a thriving culinary scene. The melting pot of cultures here along with some good old Southern Charm has led to some great Mexican restaurants serving up authentic dishes with their own unique twist. After a busy day exploring, check out one of these popular restaurants in Jax.

5. Taco Libre

Since 2015, Taco Libre has been serving up authentic tacos in a fun location just a few miles from Jax Beach. With an extensive menu of tacos, burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, and so much more, coupled with the quirky wrestling decor, you’ll be sure to have a great experience.

4. Corner Taco

This award winning restaurant started out as a food truck that developed a very loyal, almost cult-like following in Jacksonville. Corner Taco prides itself on its commitment to local and high quality ingredients.

3. Lola’s Burrito & Burger Joint

A neighborhood hangout and favorite of Jacksonville locals, Lola’s Burrito & Burger Joint has something for everyone. All food is made to order, so sit back, relax and enjoy a margarita or one of the 50 beers on tap.

2. Cantina Laredo

Enjoy a taste of Modern Mexico at Cantina Laredo. Customers rave about the elevated Mexican dishes, like Carne Asada, served up in a fun atmosphere. You can also get tableside guacamole, which is always a crowd pleaser. Great for a romantic night out or fun celebration with friends.

1. One Night Taco Stand

With a name like that, you know the tacos must be good! Enjoy delicious Mexican street food at this locally owned taqueria. Good food, cold drinks, nice service, and a fun atmosphere makes this a popular spot in Jacksonville.

