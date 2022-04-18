Austin, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Austin, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Interior Mexican cuisine is well represented in Austin, Texas, also known as the Live Music Capital of the World. There is also no shortage of food trucks and unique places to experience the diverse culture that this city has to offer. Whether you’re a local looking for a new favorite spot or a tourist wanting a fun night out, these are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Austin.

5. Fonda San Miguel

Founded in 1975, Fonda San Miguel focuses on bringing the cuisine and culture from Mexico's interior states straight to Austin. The restaurant itself features a curated collection of artwork, exotic plants, and Mexican decor. Enjoy the regional specialties from Yucatan, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Puebla.

4. Habanero Mexican Cafe

This no-frills Mexican Cafe has been a popular spot in Austin for 23 years. This charming restaurant has vintage neon signs and mosaics for a real homey feel. The daily lunch specials are reasonably priced and delicious. The Habanero Mexican Cafe is only open for breakfast and lunch and is cash only.

3. Mi Tradicion

Considered one of the best bakeries in Austin, Mi Tradicion is famous for its selection of pan dulces. This bakery serves up all kinds of delicious baked goods, as well as tortas, tacos, quesadillas, tostadas and more. Satisfy your sweet tooth and grab a traditional Mexican lunch.

2. Veracruz All Natural

With both restaurants and taco trailers, Veracruz All Natural has garnered a loyal following at its various locations. This local chain is owned by two sisters who wanted to bring authentic Veracruz cooking to Austin. Famous for their migas and al pastor, you’ll love the variety of tacos as well as nice touches like homemade chips.

1. La Condesa

Get a taste of authentic interior Mexican dishes in a hip location at La Condesa. Try the mole, which takes three days to cook. Complement your meal with one of the largest selections of blue agave tequila and mezcal in Austin.

