Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in San Jose, CA

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

San Jose is in the northern part of the Bay Area and the center of Silicon Valley. This ethnically diverse city has developed a great food scene with almost every kind of cuisine you could think of. Of course, this means there are also incredible Mexican restaurants that both locals and tourists love to check out. Whether you’re looking for healthier fare, fine dining or a hole in the wall, you’ll find it here in San Jose.

5. LUNA Mexican Kitchen

Local, Unrefined, Natural and Authentic is what makes LUNA stand out. Every ingredient serves a purpose in these traditional Mexican dishes. Whether you are looking for healthy food or not, you’ll love this farm to table Mexican food.

4. Zona Rosa

Handmade tortillas, creative combinations, and fresh ingredients are why Zona Rosa has won awards for best tacos. Of course, you’ll also want to pair your meal with one of their specialty margaritas, like the hibiscus and cilantro-jalapeno.

3. Dia de Pesca

Formerly a taco stand, Dia de Pesca is now a quirky and charming Mexican restaurant with a great patio. Seafood is the specialty here with fish tacos, oysters, octopus cocktails and ceviches. Local produce, fresh seafood and free range beef ensure a quality meal every time.

2. Iguanas Burritozilla

Family owned and operated, Iguanas Burritozilla is all about providing great food and a fun vibe. You can’t miss the brightly painted building, and the burritos are available in sizes from Burritozilla to Mini Burrito. Hope you’re hungry!

1. La Victoria Taqueria

Affectionately known as LaVics, this taqueria started as a hole in the wall spot and has grown into a popular spot in the Bay Area with multiple locations. This is a great place to go for an affordable, no-frills delicious meal. Make sure to try the famous Orange Sauce.