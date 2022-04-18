Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Dallas, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Considered the birthplace of Tex-Mex cuisine, Dallas has some incredible Mexican restaurants that serve up a variety of traditional Mexican dishes with their own unique twist. In an industry that can be unforgiving, many of these restaurants have had some serious staying power, which just goes to show how good the food and atmosphere must be. No matter what kind of Mexican food you’re in the mood for, you’ll be sure to find it in Dallas.

5. El Fenix

Believe it or not, El Fenix has a 100+ year history in Dallas. It has been voted the Best Tex-Mex in Dallas numerous times, which is not surprising since El Fenix is credited with creating the concept of Tex-Mex food. Go on Wednesday for the famous Wednesday Enchilada Dinner.

4. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Chef Nico Sanchez honed his skills throughout several regions in Mexico, like Vera Cruz and Oaxaca. This is why the food at Meso Maya is known for its unique presentation, complexity, and fresh flavors. The attention to detail is what makes this restaurant a popular spot in Dallas.

3. Jalisco Norte

Take a culinary journey through Mexico without ever leaving the table at Jalisco Norte. Executive Chef Jose Meza draws inspiration from family recipes and his experiences from working in fine dining restaurants around the world. High quality ingredients and high end service make for a great night out in Dallas.

2. Mi Cocina

One of the popular Tex-Mex chains in Dallas is Mi Cocina. Try the sangria-margarita swirl known as Mambo Taxi and the Deluxe 57, a massive combo platter with enchiladas, tacos, tamales, rice and refried beans.

1. Herrera’s Tex-Mex

Family owned and operated since 1971, Herrera’s is known for its famous Bean soup and signature enchiladas, fajitas, and tacos. You’ll also want to try the Green Margarita while you’re here.