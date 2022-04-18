Dallas, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Dallas, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmaFq_0fCo5O4I00
Unsplash

Considered the birthplace of Tex-Mex cuisine, Dallas has some incredible Mexican restaurants that serve up a variety of traditional Mexican dishes with their own unique twist. In an industry that can be unforgiving, many of these restaurants have had some serious staying power, which just goes to show how good the food and atmosphere must be. No matter what kind of Mexican food you’re in the mood for, you’ll be sure to find it in Dallas.

5. El Fenix

Believe it or not, El Fenix has a 100+ year history in Dallas. It has been voted the Best Tex-Mex in Dallas numerous times, which is not surprising since El Fenix is credited with creating the concept of Tex-Mex food. Go on Wednesday for the famous Wednesday Enchilada Dinner.

4. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Chef Nico Sanchez honed his skills throughout several regions in Mexico, like Vera Cruz and Oaxaca. This is why the food at Meso Maya is known for its unique presentation, complexity, and fresh flavors. The attention to detail is what makes this restaurant a popular spot in Dallas.

3. Jalisco Norte

Take a culinary journey through Mexico without ever leaving the table at Jalisco Norte. Executive Chef Jose Meza draws inspiration from family recipes and his experiences from working in fine dining restaurants around the world. High quality ingredients and high end service make for a great night out in Dallas.

2. Mi Cocina

One of the popular Tex-Mex chains in Dallas is Mi Cocina. Try the sangria-margarita swirl known as Mambo Taxi and the Deluxe 57, a massive combo platter with enchiladas, tacos, tamales, rice and refried beans.

1. Herrera’s Tex-Mex

Family owned and operated since 1971, Herrera’s is known for its famous Bean soup and signature enchiladas, fajitas, and tacos. You’ll also want to try the Green Margarita while you’re here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15766 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Nashville, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Nashville is the place to go for live music, art galleries, culture, sports, and so much more. It tempts tourists and locals alike!

Read full story
Washington, DC

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Washington, D.C.

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The capital city of the United States is filled with museums, monuments, and historical sites. It also is a great place for shopping, people-watching and dining. Washington D.C. has award winning restaurants and great nightlife. Here are some popular Mexican restaurants to check out in D.C.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The biggest city in North Carolina, also known as Queen City, has a lot to offer from whitewater rafting adventures, NASCAR Hall of Fame, museums, nightlife, shopping, art, and so much more. There are also numerous neighborhoods to explore, each offering their own unique culture and character. Charlotte has also recently come on the map as a culinary destination, with unique eateries to be found all over the city. No matter what you’re in the mood for, there is somewhere great to try. Here are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Charlotte.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy