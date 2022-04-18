San Diego, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in San Diego, CA

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

With San Diego being so close to Baja, it’s no surprise that you’ll find some great authentic Mexican food here. This proximity to Mexico has led to a unique Cali-Baja fusion that combines California’s love of fresh, local ingredients with traditional Mexican dishes. Due to the proximity to the ocean, there are also more great seafood options here than in other cities. And if you’re just in the mood for authentic tacos and cervezas, don’t worry. There are plenty of places to go for that as well.

5. The Taco Stand

With multiple locations around San Diego, The Taco Stand is an authentic taco experience inspired by Tijuana and the Baja Peninsula. The tortillas, guacamole and salsas are all made fresh daily. They also serve breakfast.

4. Oscars Mexican Seafood

Just a few blocks from the beach is this casual, coastal gem serving up Mexican seafood. The battered fish taco is a popular option, or you can try something more unique like the grilled octopus taco.

3. La Puerta

Tacos, tunes, and tequila defines La Puerta. The Sinoloan-inspired recipes are made fresh daily using quality ingredients. The fun atmosphere combined with great service makes this a must-try spot in downtown San Diego.

2. Miguel’s Cocina

Miguel’s Cocina first opened in 1982 and now has seven locations around the San Diego area. Inspired by a love of traditional regional cooking, this Cocina makes many of the items fresh daily in their kitchen. Customers rave about the jalapeno white sauce.

1. Puesto Mexican Bar & Kitchen

Opened by first generation Mexican-Americans, Puesto is all about bringing traditional but elevated tacos to San Diego with innovative flavors straight from Mexico City. The menu can change depending on season and location, but you know whatever you get is going to be delicious. Besides the tacos, also try the mango shrimp ceviche.

