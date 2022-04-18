San Antonio, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1tpy_0fCnsmqd00
Unsplash

The fun and flavorful food scene here in Alamo City has something for everyone, including some authentic Mexican food and drinks. Located three hours north of the border, it should come as no surprise that San Antonio has some truly great Mexican restaurants. Many of these are family owned and have been around for a while.

5. Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

Get ready to feel at home at this modern-day hacienda, with the friendliest staff and some of the best Mexican food in San Antonio. Be sure to try the enchiladas verdes and ceviche, both customer favorites.

4. La Fonda on Main

Since 1932, La Fonda on Main has been the oldest Mexican restaurant in San Antonio. Enjoy traditional Tex-Mex and interior Mexican dishes in the hacienda-style dining room or relaxing patio. Try the La Fonda Special and the best margarita in town to really get the complete experience.

3. Pico de Gallo

Enjoy authentic Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Restaurante Pico de Gallo. This popular spot has been around since 1979 (originally under a different name) and is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Try the famous barbecued meats and listen to the mariachi band play.

2. Ernesto’s Mexican Specialties

Head to this family owned restaurant and there’s a good chance you will be greeted by Ernesto himself. The cuisine here is Mexican with a French twist. From the salads, soups, antojitos, steak and seafood, you can’t go wrong with any dish. Also be sure to try one of the gourmet sauces.

1. Ácenar

Located on the San Antonio Riverwalk, Ácenar is an urban hot spot with a vintage vibe. Executive Chef Richard Sanchez brings his take on modern Tex-Mex with bold Latin-inspired flavors. Enjoy a before and after dinner drink at the Atomar Bar or Balcony Lounge. Reservations highly recommended for this popular restaurant.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15766 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Nashville, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Nashville is the place to go for live music, art galleries, culture, sports, and so much more. It tempts tourists and locals alike!

Read full story
Washington, DC

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Washington, D.C.

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The capital city of the United States is filled with museums, monuments, and historical sites. It also is a great place for shopping, people-watching and dining. Washington D.C. has award winning restaurants and great nightlife. Here are some popular Mexican restaurants to check out in D.C.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The biggest city in North Carolina, also known as Queen City, has a lot to offer from whitewater rafting adventures, NASCAR Hall of Fame, museums, nightlife, shopping, art, and so much more. There are also numerous neighborhoods to explore, each offering their own unique culture and character. Charlotte has also recently come on the map as a culinary destination, with unique eateries to be found all over the city. No matter what you’re in the mood for, there is somewhere great to try. Here are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Charlotte.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy