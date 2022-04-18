Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

The fun and flavorful food scene here in Alamo City has something for everyone, including some authentic Mexican food and drinks. Located three hours north of the border, it should come as no surprise that San Antonio has some truly great Mexican restaurants. Many of these are family owned and have been around for a while.

5. Paloma Blanca Mexican Cuisine

Get ready to feel at home at this modern-day hacienda, with the friendliest staff and some of the best Mexican food in San Antonio. Be sure to try the enchiladas verdes and ceviche, both customer favorites.

4. La Fonda on Main

Since 1932, La Fonda on Main has been the oldest Mexican restaurant in San Antonio. Enjoy traditional Tex-Mex and interior Mexican dishes in the hacienda-style dining room or relaxing patio. Try the La Fonda Special and the best margarita in town to really get the complete experience.

3. Pico de Gallo

Enjoy authentic Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Restaurante Pico de Gallo. This popular spot has been around since 1979 (originally under a different name) and is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Try the famous barbecued meats and listen to the mariachi band play.

2. Ernesto’s Mexican Specialties

Head to this family owned restaurant and there’s a good chance you will be greeted by Ernesto himself. The cuisine here is Mexican with a French twist. From the salads, soups, antojitos, steak and seafood, you can’t go wrong with any dish. Also be sure to try one of the gourmet sauces.

1. Ácenar

Located on the San Antonio Riverwalk, Ácenar is an urban hot spot with a vintage vibe. Executive Chef Richard Sanchez brings his take on modern Tex-Mex with bold Latin-inspired flavors. Enjoy a before and after dinner drink at the Atomar Bar or Balcony Lounge. Reservations highly recommended for this popular restaurant.