Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia is known for its history landmarks and winning sports teams, but its restaurant scene often gets overshadowed by New York City. Foodie lovers might be surprised to find a vibrant and growing culinary scene here with a more relaxed and community focused vibe. If you’re in the mood for some delicious and authentic Mexican food, look no further. It’s time to sip on a margarita and enjoy some tacos at one of these popular Mexican restaurants in Philly.

5. Anejo

Voted Philly’s Best Mexican Restaurant in 2021, Anejo in Philadelphia is the sequel to the popular Hell’s Kitchen location. Enjoy unique twists on traditional dishes, paired with an extensive selection of libations to complement every meal.

4. El Vez

Vibrant decor, memorable food and drink, and one of the biggest tequila selections, El Vez is a true south-of-the-border celebration right here in Philadelphia. You’ll enjoy the classic Mexican dishes with unexpected twists.

3. Xochitl

This cozy, candlelit spot (pronounced so-cheet) has quality, traditional Mexican food served in a relaxed atmosphere. While the restaurant puts their twist on a few dishes, the food is served without pretension. A simple, modern play on the classic Mexican dishes you know and love. Come for happy hour and plan to stay a while.

2. Loco Pez

Poorly translated to “crazy fish”, this dive bar turned into a friendly neighborhood taqueria has three fun locations around Philadelphia. Drawing inspiration from the taco trucks of Los Angeles and the decor from your grandparents basement (their words!) Loco Pez is the perfect spot for when you want tacos and beer.

1. El Rey

Inspired by the cuisines of Puebla and Veracruz, this restaurant brings the Mexican home cooking experience to Philadelphia. With eclectic decor, authentic food, and tequilas, mezcals and cervezas, you’ll be sure to have a great night out at El Rey.