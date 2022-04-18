Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Phoenix may not be on your radar as a city to get some great Mexican food, but think again. These popular Mexican restaurants in Phoenix tend to be more on the casual side and many of them are family owned. The incredible food represents many different regions in Mexico to show just how diverse the country is. Be sure to pair your meal with a margarita to really get the full experience.

5. The Original Carolina’s Mexican Food

This no-frills diner has been a staple of the Phoenix Mexican food scene for decades. What the restaurant lacks in style, it more than makes up for some of the best made to order food in town. Perfect for those looking for a quick but delicious meal.

4. Mariscos Playa Hermosa

Specializing in Sinaloan style seafood, this authentic dining experience brings the Mexican beach straight to the Arizona desert. The bright and colorful restaurant has a carefully crafted menu along with innovative cocktails and a large selection of tequilas.

3. Tacos Chiwas

Tacos Chiwas is a family owned restaurant that specializes in recipes from Chihuahua, the northern Mexican state. This casual, counter-service spot opened in 2016 and quickly became a favorite among locals. The menu is small but focused on the soulful dishes that Chihuahua is famous for.

2. Barrio Cafe

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza has been cooking up her take on elevated traditional Mexican dishes at Barrio since 2002. These dishes are the furthest thing from bland with a unique use of different spices and flavors to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Top it off with a margarita to really make it a memorable meal. Note that Barrio Cafe does not accept reservations and is first come, first served only.

1. Cocina Madigral

Award winning Cocina Madigral is a chef-owned restaurant that is new but has already made a big splash in the Phoenix dining scene. With 30 years of experience, Chef Leo Madigral brings handcrafted and homemade tacos, enchiladas, salads, and so much more in a casual atmosphere.