Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Houston, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

With its proximity to the border, it’s no secret that Houston has some incredible Tex-Mex food. In fact, Houston is home to the restaurant credited with bringing fajitas to the United States, so you know you’re getting some authentic cuisine here. From upscale to no-frills, you can find dishes that represent all the regions of Mexico right here in Clutch City.

5. Hugo’s

Chef Hugo Ortega loves serving up his native cuisine on this side of the border. Located in Houston’s Montrose area, this restaurant is located in a fully restored Latin-inspired building from 1925. Be sure to try the award winning barbacoa, or if you’re really feeling adventurous, try the chapulines (fried grasshopper).

4. Xochi

A celebration of the flavors of Oaxaca, Xochi’s menu features housemade masas, moles, chocolate, quesillo, and so much more. The inspired dishes and extensive specialty cocktails make for a truly unique dining experience in downtown Houston.

3. Tacos La Bala

If you’re craving authentic Tex-Mex street food, Tacos La Bala is the place to go. This no-frills restaurant serves up quick, delicious and affordable Mexican food for those who might be in a rush. Keep in mind this place can get very busy during lunchtime.

2. Caracol

The menu at Caracol is a celebration of the coastal cuisine that can be found in Mexico. This is a wonderful spot for those looking for a more seafood-inspired meal in the Houston area. Enjoy the journey from small plates, seasonal soups and salads, and a variety of traditional main dishes. End the meal with a delicious dessert from Executive Pastry Chef Ruben Ortega.

1. The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation

Mama Ninfa is credited with introducing the country to tacos al carbon, or fajitas, in 1973 with Ninfa’s on Navigation. This legendary Houston restaurant is a must-try not only for the fajitas but for all of the amazing dishes on the menu. You’ll also want to try the Ninfarita, Houston’s Most Famous Margarita.