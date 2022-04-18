Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Chicago, IL

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

With a strong Hispanic population and culture, Chicago has a wide variety of Mexican restaurants to choose from representing almost every regional cuisine. From Michelin rated fine dining to casual street food-inspired eateries, you will find something amazing both downtown and in the unique neighborhoods that make up the Chicagoland area.

5. Frontera Grill

Rick Bayless’ Frontera Grill was born out of a trip to Mexico where he and his wife wanted to bring their culinary experience to Chicagoland. Opened in 1987, Frontera Grill serves up award winning, authentic Mexican food in a colorful and vibrant environment.

4. Mercadito

Located in the heart of Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Mercadito opened in 2010 and quickly established itself as one of the best Mexican restaurants in Chicago. With homemade tortillas and guacamole, foodies will appreciate the elevated cuisine and craft cocktails. If you love mezcal, Mercadito has more than 75 different options for you to try.

3. La Luna

La Luna is located in the historical Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago and stays true to its roots while offering a modern twist on traditional Mexican dishes. Products from local vendors are used in food dishes as well as in the specialty cocktails.

2. Bar Takito

This shared-plate hot spot in the West Loop draws inspiration from Mexico, Central and South America. Come for the handcrafted tacos and stay for the expansive list of specialty cocktails. The fun urban vibe makes this a great place for birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties and other special occasions.

1. Barrio

Enjoy south of the border classics with an American twist at Barrio. Opened in 2017, Barrio aims to provide a casual, yet exciting dining experience with something for everyone. The shared-plate format is a super fun way to try a variety of dishes in a lively atmosphere.