Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Chicago, IL

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZClM_0fCnWhQs00
Unsplash

With a strong Hispanic population and culture, Chicago has a wide variety of Mexican restaurants to choose from representing almost every regional cuisine. From Michelin rated fine dining to casual street food-inspired eateries, you will find something amazing both downtown and in the unique neighborhoods that make up the Chicagoland area.

5. Frontera Grill

Rick Bayless’ Frontera Grill was born out of a trip to Mexico where he and his wife wanted to bring their culinary experience to Chicagoland. Opened in 1987, Frontera Grill serves up award winning, authentic Mexican food in a colorful and vibrant environment.

4. Mercadito

Located in the heart of Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Mercadito opened in 2010 and quickly established itself as one of the best Mexican restaurants in Chicago. With homemade tortillas and guacamole, foodies will appreciate the elevated cuisine and craft cocktails. If you love mezcal, Mercadito has more than 75 different options for you to try.

3. La Luna

La Luna is located in the historical Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago and stays true to its roots while offering a modern twist on traditional Mexican dishes. Products from local vendors are used in food dishes as well as in the specialty cocktails.

2. Bar Takito

This shared-plate hot spot in the West Loop draws inspiration from Mexico, Central and South America. Come for the handcrafted tacos and stay for the expansive list of specialty cocktails. The fun urban vibe makes this a great place for birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties and other special occasions.

1. Barrio

Enjoy south of the border classics with an American twist at Barrio. Opened in 2017, Barrio aims to provide a casual, yet exciting dining experience with something for everyone. The shared-plate format is a super fun way to try a variety of dishes in a lively atmosphere.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15766 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Nashville, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Nashville is the place to go for live music, art galleries, culture, sports, and so much more. It tempts tourists and locals alike!

Read full story
Washington, DC

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Washington, D.C.

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The capital city of the United States is filled with museums, monuments, and historical sites. It also is a great place for shopping, people-watching and dining. Washington D.C. has award winning restaurants and great nightlife. Here are some popular Mexican restaurants to check out in D.C.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The biggest city in North Carolina, also known as Queen City, has a lot to offer from whitewater rafting adventures, NASCAR Hall of Fame, museums, nightlife, shopping, art, and so much more. There are also numerous neighborhoods to explore, each offering their own unique culture and character. Charlotte has also recently come on the map as a culinary destination, with unique eateries to be found all over the city. No matter what you’re in the mood for, there is somewhere great to try. Here are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Charlotte.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy