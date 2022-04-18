Los Angeles, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

It’s no surprise that Los Angeles has some of the best Mexican food in the country. The culture here is heavily influenced by the Hispanic population, and this has led to some of the best Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles. No matter what you are in the mood for, there is something for everyone from taco-slinging food trucks to award-winning fine dining.

5. Guelaguetza Restaurante

First opened in 1994, this Restaurante gives a small taste of authentic Oaxacan culture right here in Los Angeles. These family recipes use Oaxacan ingredients and have been featured in many media publications around the world. Be sure to try the famous mole and Michelada mix. These are so popular that Guelaguetza started an online shop so fans can purchase them to have at home.

4. Bar Amá

Located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, Bar Amá serves delicious Tex-Mex food created by Chef Josef Centeno. Boasting the “World’s Best Queso”, this is a fun spot to grab dinner and margaritas.

3. El Compadre

Enjoy the authentic cuisine in the hacienda-style restaurant, now with two trendy locations in Los Angeles.

2. Guisados

Named after the traditional Mexican dish taco de guisado, this restaurant has a simple menu that reminds you of coming home to your mom’s cooking. With multiple locations, this is a great spot to grab some quick tacos before heading onto the next adventure.

1. Petty Cash Taqueria & Bar

This semi-authentic taqueria is the vision of Chef Walter Manzke, who wanted to bring the experience of visiting Tijuana to Los Angeles. The menu serves up re-conceptualized street food dishes in a truly unique atmosphere. The name is a play on two of the Chef’s favorite musicians, Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.

