Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Houston, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Houston may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of great pizza, but that doesn't mean the Bayou City isn't home to some incredible pies. Houston has a thriving pizza scene, with plenty of spots serving up delicious slices. Here are five popular places to grab a slice in the city. Bon appetit!

5. Bollo Woodfired Pizza

Bollo Woodfired is one of the best pizza places in Houston, Texas. The restaurant uses a wood-fired oven to create authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas. The menu features both classic and creative pies and a selection of starters, salads, and desserts. So whether you're a local or just visiting Houston, check out Bollo Woodfired for an unforgettable pizza experience.

4. Luigi's Pizzeria

Luigi features a new addition to their menu, which is keto and gluten-free inclusive, a cauliflower crust. This has caused a surge in popularity. The Caprese Pizza topped with fresh tomatoes, buffalo-style mozzarella, and basil turns out to be Luigi's fans' favorite. Luigi is one of the best pizza places in Houston.

3. Oliva Wood Fired Pizza

The experience here is unique. The Pizza place offers cold-fermented hand-stretch dough topped with fresh ingredients. In addition, they have a mobile oven that allows the distribution of pizza easily and anywhere. There are different pizza options, from Margherita to Bleu to good old Oliva special. This is worth every penny.

2. The Gypsy Poet

They put customers first and, as such, understandably ask for allergies before fixing meals. The Gypsy Poet serves delicious pizzas with unique names such as "Margherita, the queen," Pepperoni madness, Fancy Backpacker, etc.

1. Luna Pizzeria

If you're ever in Houston, Texas, check out Luna Pizzeria. The pizza is amazing - crispy thin crust, delicious sauce, and plenty of cheese. And the toppings are always fresh and plentiful. So whether you're in the mood for classic pepperoni or something a little more adventurous, Luna Pizzeria has you covered. The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, and the staff is always friendly. So come on in and enjoy some of the best pizza in Houston!

