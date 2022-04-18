Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

When it comes to Pizza, there are so many great places to choose from that it can be tough to know where to start. So, here are the top five most famous pizza places in Chicago.

5. Piece Brewery and Pizzeria

They won Chicago’s best pizza place in 2017 and are famous for their tomato pie made with their re sauce with no mozzarella and topped with garlic, grated Pecorino-Romano, and finally, the olive oil. And, of course, these pizzas are washed down with the restaurant’s award-winning beers. So you should go check it out.

4. Giordano’s

At Giordano, you enjoy their famous stuffed deep-dish Pizza, which can be customized to your liking. The pizza place gives room for customers to pick their own favorite ingredients. Not only that, but they also have classic Italian pizzas, sandwiches, and different desserts. In addition, there is the takeaway option so you can place an order and get your Pizza at your doorstep.

3. Zazas Pizzeria

What started as an idea turned out to be a meal for all in Chicago. Zazas are popular and have delicious pizzas; they make their dough from scratch for better digestibility. The goal is for customers of Zazas to taste not just great ingredients but also the love that has been put into creating those recipes.

2. Pequod’s Pizza

Pequod’s Pizza is ordered online, open late delivery and pickup kind of Pizza place. As a result of an influx of loyal customers, they have stayed in business and opened branches. You must taste the pan-style Pizza with a caramelized crust edge. There is also the option of deep-dish pizza, which is a must-try.

1. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

What better way to make your family and friends enjoy the goodness of Lou Malnati than ship off a package of Pizza to them from Lou. Lou Malnati offers nationwide shipping, and customers make noise about the restaurant’s flaky, buttery pizza crust, an exclusive sausage blend, vine-ripened plum tomatoes from California, and Wisconsin cheese.