Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

It's no secret that Los Angeles is a foodie paradise. Whether you're in the mood for a gourmet meal or a casual bite, there's no shortage of options to choose from. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you and compiled a list of popular pizza places in Los Angeles.

5. Apollonia's Pizzeria

Apollonia's Pizza is a popular pizza place in New York. They have a wide variety of Pizza, including cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and veggie pizzas. They also have a variety of specialties, including the Apollonia Special, the Meat Lover's Pizza, and the Veggie Lover's Pizza.

4. Pizzeria Mozza

Pizzeria Mozza is one of Los Angeles' most popular pizzerias, known for its delicious wood-fired pizzas. The restaurant was founded by acclaimed chef Nancy Silverton, and it has been a hit with locals and visitors alike. The menu features a variety of unique and classic pizzas, all made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Famous pies include the Margherita, made with mozzarella and tomatoes; the Calabrese, topped with spicy sausage and peppers; and the Bianca, a white pizza with mushrooms and truffle oil.

3. Pizza Go

This hip spot is known for its creative toppings and innovative flavor combinations. Some of their most popular pies include the BBQ chicken pizza, the Thai chili shrimp pizza, and the breakfast pizza with bacon, eggs, and cheese. No matter what you're in the mood for, Pizza Go has a pie that will tantalize your taste buds. So next time you're in Los Angeles, be sure to stop by Pizza Go.

2. L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele

L'antica Pizzeria da Michele Los Angeles is one of the most popular pizza places in the city. They serve vegetarian, vegan and non-vegetarian and are famous for their Margherita, marinara pizza. If you are looking for a place to enjoy a delicious pizza, L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Los Angeles is the place for you.

1. DeSano Pizza

At long last, DeSano Pizza Bakery is a popular pizza spot in Los Angeles, known for its delicious hand-tossed pizzas. DeSano offers a variety of specialty pizzas, including their famous Margherita pizza, as well as seasonal specials. Their menu also features salads, starters, and desserts. If you're looking for a great pizza place in LA, be sure to check out DeSano Pizza Bakery!