The Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Reno, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Although Reno may not be the largest city in Nevada, it has a lot to offer regarding culinary skills. From American cuisine to gourmet soups, here are the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Brasserie Saint James

Brasserie Saint James is a casual American spot in Crystal Springs building with delicious food and craft beers. The restaurant has a downstairs patio with complete dining services, but it is available only upon reservation. Visit the restaurant to enjoy a fun atmosphere and various drinks and fresh dishes.

4. Sips Coffee and Tea

Sips Coffee and Tea is a famous coffee shop that serves sweet meals like desserts, pastries and fresh seafood in an elegant lobby. The spot is the best place to grab a hot coffee or a delicious sandwich before heading out for the day.

3. Old Granite Street Eatery

The American restaurant is a real gem serving elevated comfort food alongside mixed drinks in a relaxed and calm setting. The casual spot is located downtown, and it specializes in modern American dishes like sandwiches, burgers, mushrooms, and Yukon potatoes, among others.

2. Bistro Napa

The upscale restaurant is popular for serving a unique American menu, hot coffee and an open greenhouse serving fresh flavors to all their guests. All their dishes are freshly made in their kitchen from the highest quality ingredients sourced locally from top producers. If your emphasis is on seasonal meals that are fresh and simple from organic ingredients, this is the place for you.

1. Great Full Gardens

Great Full Gardens is an all-day cafe serving healthy American dishes. The restaurant has its greenhouse, and all its ingredients are from the greenhouse, ensuring they are fresh and of the highest quality. Enjoy all kinds of dishes, including vegan, vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free options.