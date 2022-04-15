Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Columbus is one of the best cities with the best arts and culture. The home to the Columbus College of Art and Design is proud to host the best of the best restaurants in Ohio. Continue reading to discover the best five American restaurants in the city.

5. Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen

The casual dining spot located at 570 North Street Columbus is famous for serving classic American fare and award-winning drinks, beers and spirits. The restaurant is a favorite spot for group dining, with a vibrant bar scene and live sports.

4. Arch City Tavern

Arch City Tavern is a top American spot that serves delicious dishes and elegant wines in its spacious dining room. The restaurant is proud to host a full bar, where guests can enjoy a variety of classic collections of wines from all over the globe. The restaurant also offers delivery, reservations and takeout services.

3. Lindey's

Lindey's is a fantastic spot that serves delicious dishes on a beautiful patio. The restaurant serves various dishes prepared by its skilled chefs and served in a relaxed and warm atmosphere. They have a happy hour that you cannot afford to miss.

2. Cooper's Hawk

Cooper's Hawk is an American Restaurant and Wine Bar famous for serving the best American cuisine and excellent wines. The restaurant is ranked number one for its award-winning and classics wines, which are the best in Columbus. For a gluten-free menu and various delicious foods, Cooper Hawk is the place.

1. The Guild House

The Guild House is a fantastic eatery featuring the best American dishes. The restaurant is located at 624 North High Street, Columbus and is a casual dining spot loved for the freshness of its delicious cuisine. The restaurant source their ingredients locally, and their chefs' local and global collaboration has enabled the serving of creative and delicious dishes.