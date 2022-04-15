Charlotte, NC

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina, with diverse culinary scenes to showcase. It doesn’t matter which dishes you want to enjoy as the many restaurants in the city got your back. For delicious American dishes, visit these top five most popular restaurants in the city.

5. Tupelo Honey

The casual dining spot rooted in 101 South Tyron Street is a revival of southern cuisine and traditions. The restaurant serves brunches, suppers, and lunches in a family-friendly atmosphere, accompanied by cocktails. The restaurant also has a covered, beautiful patio where family and friends gather around a table to enjoy a variety of scratch-made delicacies.

4. Mr Charles Chicken & Fish

Owned by Michael Corwin, the restaurant was opened in 2000 and has specialized in serving delicious appetizers, seafood entrees and chicken entrees. The restaurant is popular in the neighborhood for serving dishes like barbeque sandwiches, hot wings desserts, and American-style chicken and fish.

3. Eddie V’s

The romantic fine dining restaurant is one of the favorite restaurants in Charlotte that delivers a stylish and exceptional fine dining experience to its guests. The dishes are prepared by very creative chefs and feature a changing menu that includes seasonal seafood and prime sticks.

2. Bricktop’s Restaurant

The restaurant is located at 6401 Morrison Boulevard and is one of the most highly-rated restaurants in Charlotte. All their dishes are delicious and made from the freshest ingredients. They serve delightful bistro chicken, eggs and sugar bacon, and lime pie made with a macadamia nut crust.

1. Metro Diner

Located at McMullen Creek Market, Metro Diner is a special place that serves authentic, delicious breakfast, brunch and dinners. The restaurant is open daily from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and is proud to serve big portions of delicious cuisine at affordable prices. They offer a variety of vegan options, delivery and reservations.

