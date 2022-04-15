Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Austin, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Austin is one of the rapidly growing cities in Texas, with diverse cultures. For those of us who are always on a hunt for American delicacies, Austin is proud to host a variety of American restaurants that serves the most delicious dishes. Here are the top five popular restaurants serving delicious American cuisine in the city.

5. Josephine House

The neighborhood gem is famous for serving authentic American dishes in a warm and relaxing atmosphere. Their menu features a variety of dishes, cocktails and coffee bar, and a beautiful patio, where guests enjoy their delicious dishes. If you are looking for a great outdoor dining spot with a romantic atmosphere, Josephine House is the place.

4. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Located downtown in Norwood Tower, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is a popular restaurant known for its award-winning dishes. The restaurant has a beautiful patio where its guests enjoy their delicious dishes and handcrafted cocktails. Its fine dining room is suitable for romantic and special occasions.

3. Salty Sow

Salty Sow is one of the best American restaurants located at 1917 Manor Road. The restaurant opens daily from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm and is famous for its delicious dishes served in a relaxed atmosphere. They serve delicious dishes like fried chicken, beef shoulder and others.

2. Phoebe’s Diner

The South Austin spot is a top-rated restaurant that serves American delicacies prepared by highly trained and experienced chefs. The restaurant was opened in 2017, and its menu features classic American dinner paired with the favorite BBQ of Texas. Visit Phoebe’s Diner to enjoy a delicious breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.

1. Jack Allen’s Kitchen

The Oak Hill restaurant is a famous spot recommended and ranked the first American restaurant in Texas by Austin chronicle and eater experts. The restaurant is renowned for its great happy hour, delicious food and dedicated and welcoming staff. Feel free to taste their dishes like roasted garlic cream sauce, crunchy catfish, and fried beef ribs.