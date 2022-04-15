Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in New York, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

New York City is a vast and famous city with a vast population. With the city's enormous population, it is not surprising that diverse cultures exist. If you are craving authentic American cuisine, here are the top five most popular restaurants in the city you must visit.

5. ABC Kitchen

ABC Kitchen is the home to delicious classics, and it got started by Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The restaurant is proud to serve delicious dishes and spectacular homemade drinks at very affordable prices. All their guests can choose from dishes like French toast and eggs benedict, made from healthy and organic ingredients.

4. Joseph Leonard

Located at 170 Waverly Place, Joseph Leonard is a popular casual place with the best American dishes. The restaurant was opened in 2009 by Gabriel Stulman, Chef James McDuffee, and a team to serve delicious dishes to neighbors and visitors in a welcoming and relaxed setting.

3. Upland

Upland is a new American restaurant located at 345 Park Avenue. The casual restaurant serves various delicious dishes in a warm and relaxed setting. Make your reservation today to enjoy excellent homemade dishes and the most admirable services at Upland.

2. Per Se

The restaurant got opened in 2004, and it has been able to establish itself as one of the top restaurants in New York. The restaurant is proud to host a dining room with fifteen tables, a bar, a wine cellar, a salon, and two private dining rooms. If you are looking for a place to enjoy a variety of delicious American dishes and a spectacular view of Central Park, Per Se is the place.

1. Eleven Madison Park

The modern dining place is a natural beauty located at 11 Madison Avenue. The restaurant has beautiful décor, and it is committed to constant innovations to ensure it provides an exceptional dining experience. Additionally, Eleven Madison Park serves thirty-six wines by the glass at the comfort of your table or in their cozy wine bar.