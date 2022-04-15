Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Are you planning a trip to Chicago? Chicago is a famous city proud to host diverse culinary scenes. If you are a lover of American dishes, Chicago is the perfect place to enjoy delicious dishes made from scratch. Let's look at the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.

5. Smoque BBQ

Opened daily at 11:00 am, Smoque BBQ is a true destination started by five guys passionate about cooking delicious dishes. The restaurant got ranked as one of Chicago's best restaurants, and since it got opened in 2006, it has become the locals' favorite spot serving innovative and authentic recipes. Not only do they deliver but also offer catering services for any event.

4. Smyth

John Shields and Karen Urie started Smyth out of their passion for preparing delicious dishes. The two chefs remain focused on serving delicious American dishes using locally grown ingredients around them, making the restaurant popular nationally.

3. Alu Cheval

The highly-publicized restaurant is one of the country's best restaurants serving house-made delicious dishes. At Alu, Cheval, a single cheeseburger comes with two prime beef patties. For a variety of perfect dishes at affordable prices, Alu Cheval is the place.

2. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Located at 60 East Grand Avenue, Joe's Seafood is one of the highest-ranked American restaurants serving delicious dishes and special diets like gluten-free, vegan, and vegan-friendly options. The restaurant is open daily from 11:30 am, and it also offers catering services

1. Green Street Smoked Meats

Green Street Smoked Meats is one of the best American restaurants in Chicago, open daily from 11 am to 10 pm. The restaurant does not allow reservations, but it only serves the first to come with delicious dishes accompanied by rock music. The guests enjoy a variety of vegetable-centric side dishes, staples, and a great selection of spectacular cocktails and wines.