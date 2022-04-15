Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The culinary scenes in LA are endless, and it being the second-largest city in America, there is plenty you can do in this large city, including enjoying different cuisines. Today's post presents the 5 most popular American restaurants in the city serving the best dishes.

5. Republique

Since 2014, chefs Margarita and Walter have served the best margherita morning pasty and French fries in the entire city. Everybody loves it, and you will too once you visit. Republique is an all-day café that serves California cuisine, including lobster mafaldine, chicken, and beef short rib kimchi fried rice.

4. Nickel Diner

Open four days a week, Nickel Diner is your best option if you are into delicious old American comfort food. Their delicacies include fried chicken, maple bacon doughnuts, waffles, and corned beef hash eggs.

3. Carney's Restaurant

Carney's restaurant offers fast food, takeout, accepting credit cards, outdoor seating, and free parking. Carney is a great restaurant, and it gives a clear view of Sunset Blvd. Their chef is talented, and its menu includes chilli fries, American cheese, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, hamburgers, and other delicacies.

2. The Front Yard

If you enjoy dining on a patio with a calm atmosphere and beautifully decorated, The Front Yard is your place. Its inside and outside are spectacularly decorated, and the restaurant offers a menu that accommodates all meals of the day. Whether brunch or late-night dinner, The Front Yard got your back. You will love their services and dishes.

1. Langer's

Langer's is a loved restaurant that offers American and Deli cuisines for breakfast, brunch and lunch. It also features gluten-free options, kosher, vegan options, vegetarian options, offers takeout, serves alcohol, accepts credit cards, parking, and is wheelchair accessible. Its menu contains hotcakes, eggs and omelettes, appetizers, fruits and juices, side orders, and fountain treats.