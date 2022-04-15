New York City, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in New York, New York

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

New York City is a melting pot of so many people, so of course the restaurant scene is one of the best in the world. While the Big Apple may have some competition for best Mexican food from the other coast, New York’s Mexican restaurant scene has really grown over the years with some fantastic options from Michelin rated spots to food trucks and everything in between. Whether you are looking for a romantic evening out or tacos to go, you’ll find something delicious and authentic at these popular Mexican restaurants in New York City.

5. Casa Enrique

With cuisine inspired from Chef Cosme Aguilar’s hometown of Chiapas, this award winning Mexican restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star in 2014. Enjoy brunch and dinner at this Long Island favorite.

4. El Centro

This casual Mexican restaurant has been a popular spot in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen since 2006. Try authentic cuisine and have fun in the festive environment. You never know who you might see at this favorite spot for locals, creatives, and celebrities.

3. Los Tacos No. 1

Three friends from Tijuana and California wanted to bring the west coast food scene over to the east coast, and Los Tacos No. 1 was born. This quick service taqueria has multiple locations around New York City for some truly authentic Mexican tacos.

2. Anejo

Another hot spot in Hell’s Kitchen, Anejo puts an inventive small plate twist on classic Mexican and Latin dishes. This fun yet casual restaurant also has award-winning cocktails to complement the incredible food.

1. Cafe Habana

With two locations in New York City, Cafe Habana brings a unique old-school diner vibe along with great food and a community focus. Since 1998, celebrities and locals alike love stopping by for the food and ambiance.

