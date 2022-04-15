Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Tucson is a hotspot for some of the best barbecue restaurants in Arizona. They include:

5. Brushfire BBQ Co

If you want your meat to taste like it was charcoal-grilled, make a trip to Brushfire BBQ. They are always looking for new and better ways to satisfy customers with the quality of their cuisine and service. It is easy to see why Brushfire BBQ is so popular in the neighborhood because of its clean and orderly setting and the exceptional quality of the food it serves. The establishment devotes all of its resources to making its slow-smoked beef as soft as possible. Their food is also grilled by a talented chef committed to offering his customers the best-tasting grilled cuisine in Tucson, Arizona. There is no better place for a celebratory occasion than the Brushfire BBQ.

4. Holy Smokin Butts BBQ

This restaurant's outstanding food and service are not diminished by its amusing moniker, which may make some diners snicker. You may choose from a wide variety of mouthwatering slow-roasted entrees at Holy Smokin Butts BBQ, all cooked with great care. As soon as you walk in, you will notice how kind and helpful the staff and workers are. To top it all off, a master grill master crafts each meal served at this restaurant to absolute perfection. As far as the quality of their food is concerned, Holy Smoking only uses the best ingredients.

3. Kiss of Smoke BBQ

At Kiss of Smoke Barbecue, diners can look forward to a selection of grilled meats and refreshing drinks. When it comes to the food at Kiss of Smoke BBQ, the cooks are skilled and use only the best ingredients available. Aside from that, the well-kept amenities of this restaurant allow customers to relax as they dine. They serve flavorfully seasoned slow-roasted beef to their customers, making every mouthful special. Residents may save money on meal delivery by ordering from the restaurant's closest locations.

2. Ken's Hardwood Barbecue

Each dish at Ken's Hardwood BBQ is prepared with care and attention to detail, ensuring that only the finest ingredients are utilized. Ken's BBQ restaurant exclusively employs the best quality ingredients in their recipes to ensure that their customers get meals of the highest quality and tenderness. Diners may always count on the assistance of the staff when it comes to making purchases. The establishment employs a professional grill chef who has honed their skills through years of training and experience. Other traditional delicacies, including brisket and fried catfish, may also be found on the menu.

1. Brother John's Beer Bourbon & BBQ

The mission of Brother John's Beer Bourbon & BBQ is to serve up scrumptious barbecue dishes that feature a variety of flavors and scents to their customers. All of their meals are cooked using only top-quality ingredients to ensure that every one of their guests is treated to a luxurious experience. Musicians specializing in weddings and other special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries provide the perfect finishing touch.