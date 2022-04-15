Albuquerque, NM

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The following are some of the most recommended and popular restaurants in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They are as follows:

5. Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q offers great barbecue in Albuquerque. This diner offers moderate costs for eating out with friends or family. Brisket, ribs, and sides are served at picnic tables within a cafeteria-style atmosphere. Every day of the week, they serve real Texas BBQ. Their foods include no extra preservatives or additives, and they provide excellent customer service.

4. County Line Barbeque

Customers may relax and enjoy their BBQ at County Line Barbecue. The Sandia Peak Tram stop is two minutes away. Their menu has something for everyone, from smoked meats to sweet treats.

This southern roadhouse will transport you back in time. County Line Barbeque has been serving hungry guests for over 40 years. Big Meaty Rib is a popular take-out item at this restaurant. Their steak is renowned, but so is their view and roadhouse décor.

3. Mr. Powdrell's BBQ House

Located in a café-like setting, Mr. Powdrell's Barbecue House is a family-owned restaurant that serves barbecue and southern sides in a café atmosphere. Catering by Albuquerque's finest is unique. The restaurant's specialty is hickory-smoked barbecue. Their catering services are suitable for all occasions. This company's catering menu showcases its chefs' abilities to provide delicious Southern cuisine.

2. Fat T's BBQ

Tylor Torres dreamed of opening his own restaurant after learning the ropes in numerous kitchens throughout the city. Fat T's BBQ developed from the genuine hope and lifetime passion for cooking. Fat T's BBQ loves to share its awesome food creations with customers who are always ready and hungry to try out different types of BBQ. Big T's initial events at local breweries and catered parties drew attention to his ability to smoke meat for over 16 hours in apple and white oak wood.

1. Black Messa BBQ

As you would expect, Albuquerque is home to the well-known Black Mesa Barbecue restaurant. They provide fresh food such as wings and other food types such as BBQ, pork, sandwich, salad, shrimp, burritos, etc. To ensure the best taste and quality, they exclusively utilize the freshest ingredients in their dishes.

