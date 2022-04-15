Milwaukee, WI

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

There are various barbecue restaurants in Milwaukee, WI; However, few require recognition. They include:

5. Smoke Shack

Smoke Shack is a great location to get up with coworkers, family, or friends for a drink. Slow-smoked barbecued meats are on the menu at this restaurant. The establishment has a reputation for providing courteous and knowledgeable customer care to its clients. Their meat is smoked in small amounts to guarantee that it is of the highest quality, both in texture and flavor. No matter what day or night, Smoke Shack welcomes ravenous visitors.

4. Doc's Smokehouse

Customers who visit Doc's BBQ in Milwaukee can expect a good time because of the restaurant's reputation for entertaining customers. Keeping with tradition, the meat is smoked with wood, spiced, and cooked over a long period. They prepare all of their meals from scratch using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Dill pickles and white toast are included in all of their BBQ meals.

3. Double B's BBQ

Double B's BBQ is a West Allis favorite. This casual barbecue eatery serves smoked brisket and barbecue in an outside eating area with a bar. Mark Timber, a famous chef, has been in the restaurant business for over 30 years. Their fresh meat is expertly smoked utilizing local hickory wood. Every dish comes with a serving of BBQ sauce to complement the delicious meat. No matter how big or small your gathering is, Double B's BBQ's menu is customized to meet your specific needs. Options for eating include dine-in, take-out, and full-service catering.

2. Miss Beverly's Deluxe Barbeque

Miss Beverly's Deluxe Barbecue & Catering offers BBQ in various regional styles from all over the country. There are multiple delicacies to select from. Miss Beverly's uses a smoker and an infrared broiler to achieve a charred appearance and flavor. Miss Beverly's Deluxe Barbecue serves brisket, chicken, and a variety of sides.

1. Red Rock Saloon

As a result of the Chef's creative nuances and flourishes, the restaurant's award-winning regional BBQ is made possible by different flavor profiles inspired by the essence of Southern BBQ. The Chef utilizes his blends to acquire the perfect taste profile for each piece of meat he employs in his compositions. Every meal at Red Rock Saloon is made with only the finest ingredients.

