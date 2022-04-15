Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

BBQ from Kansas City and Memphis are difficult to place in the same category as the fare served by Baltimore's barbeque. However, because of the city's thriving culinary sector, the city can compete on an equal footing in the barbecue arena. Whether you're looking for brisket or ribs, chicken or pulled pork, Baltimore is home to some of the best barbecue in the country. Here is a list of the top 5 most popular barbecue restaurants in Baltimore.

5. Be-One Barbecue Restaurant

Eat at Be-one for some authentic Korean barbeque. Whether you're dining solo or with a large company, traditional Korean fare can be found at Be-one. The barbecue restaurant is cozy and well-ventilated, and they also aim to give excellent service. Traditional Korean meals, soups, and stews are all on the menu. Furthermore, they offer a wide selection of meats. Included are beef, chicken, and pork, as well as veggies. There are other Korean side dishes and soups made using noodles.

4 Big Bad Wolf's House

Everyone at Big Bad Wolf's House works hard to ensure that each customer has a memorable experience while having a barbecue at the restaurant. Customers will be delighted with their huge and entertaining restaurant. You can choose from a wide choice of BBQ sauces and meats at this establishment. Chicken, pork and beef ribs are all available for barbecuing here. The sauces include glazed versions of sweet, spicy, and Mustard varieties and mustard glaze.

3. Woodrow's Bar-B-Que

Woodrow's Bar-B-unique Que's smoker provides true Texas-style barbecue with the best white oak wood. It includes a wide variety of high-quality meats and poultry. There are also several other options, such as chicken wings, steak and pork ribs. Burgers and smoked barbecue are also on the menu.

2. MISSION Barbecue

MISSION BBQ has a wide variety of meats and barbecues to choose from. These meats are prepared by hand and smoked over an open flame in a wood-burning oven.

1. Blue Pit BBQ & Whiskey Bar

At Blue Pit BBQ & Whiskey Bar, slow-smoked beef is used in all main courses and side dishes. Non-profit organizations and groups can also hold fundraisers and events at Blue Pit BBQ & Whiskey Bar.