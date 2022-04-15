Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

The BBQ culture in Louisville is one of the biggest in the country. Louisville has a wide variety of dining options, ranging from little food trucks to long-standing establishments. You can easily discover a BBQ place that serves amazing food and service whether you're arranging a date or a special social affair. Please look at our ranking of Louisville's top 5 BBQ restaurants right now!

5. FDKY BBQ

FDKY BBQ has gained a devoted following among the residents of Louisville due to the high quality of its food and the friendly service that it offers. All of the meats on the menu at FDKY BBQ include briskets, pig, chicken, turkey, and much more. You can choose from a wide variety of brisket, hog, chicken, and turkey dishes at FDKY BBQ.

4. Martin's BBQ Joint

A local favorite, Martin's BBQ Joint is famed for its smoked whole hog barbecue. Every order at Martin's BBQ Joint is created from scratch and smoked a day before picking up by the customer. For those of you who are visiting Louisville and want to try true Tennessee BBQ, Martin's BBQ Joint is the place to go.

3. Mark's Feed Store

After more than 30 years in the business, Mark's Feed Store has retained its stellar reputation as a top-notch BBQ joint. In terms of taste and customer service, it remained up to par. Everything from smoked meats to their wings, sandwiches, and platters is available at Mark's Feed Store. There is a retail component as well as catering and gift cards available. Whether you want BBQ sandwiches, burgers, chicken or fish, salads, or anything else, Mark's Feed Store has it all.

2. Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

This barbecue restaurant, which first opened its doors in 2012, specializes in Kansas-style BBQ. Kansas-style BBQ is a sort of smoked meat that is dry-rubbed and smoked over an open fire. It is one of the most popular styles of barbecue available. Momma's Mustard is known for serving the greatest beef ribs in Louisville.

1. Feast BBQ

His BBQ restaurant strives to serve some of the greatest and tastiest grilled meats in the area to its clients and guests. The LEO Weekly dubbed Feast BBQ as one of Louisville's greatest when it comes to barbecue. This barbecue restaurant believes in first-come, first-served. Because of this, reservations are not accepted. Feast BBQ also offers vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free alternatives in addition to their mouthwatering grilled meats.