Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLk1q_0fAaRhXI00
Unsplash

The BBQ culture in Louisville is one of the biggest in the country. Louisville has a wide variety of dining options, ranging from little food trucks to long-standing establishments. You can easily discover a BBQ place that serves amazing food and service whether you're arranging a date or a special social affair. Please look at our ranking of Louisville's top 5 BBQ restaurants right now!

5. FDKY BBQ

FDKY BBQ has gained a devoted following among the residents of Louisville due to the high quality of its food and the friendly service that it offers. All of the meats on the menu at FDKY BBQ include briskets, pig, chicken, turkey, and much more. You can choose from a wide variety of brisket, hog, chicken, and turkey dishes at FDKY BBQ.

4. Martin's BBQ Joint

A local favorite, Martin's BBQ Joint is famed for its smoked whole hog barbecue. Every order at Martin's BBQ Joint is created from scratch and smoked a day before picking up by the customer. For those of you who are visiting Louisville and want to try true Tennessee BBQ, Martin's BBQ Joint is the place to go.

3. Mark's Feed Store

After more than 30 years in the business, Mark's Feed Store has retained its stellar reputation as a top-notch BBQ joint. In terms of taste and customer service, it remained up to par. Everything from smoked meats to their wings, sandwiches, and platters is available at Mark's Feed Store. There is a retail component as well as catering and gift cards available. Whether you want BBQ sandwiches, burgers, chicken or fish, salads, or anything else, Mark's Feed Store has it all.

2. Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

This barbecue restaurant, which first opened its doors in 2012, specializes in Kansas-style BBQ. Kansas-style BBQ is a sort of smoked meat that is dry-rubbed and smoked over an open fire. It is one of the most popular styles of barbecue available. Momma's Mustard is known for serving the greatest beef ribs in Louisville.

1. Feast BBQ

His BBQ restaurant strives to serve some of the greatest and tastiest grilled meats in the area to its clients and guests. The LEO Weekly dubbed Feast BBQ as one of Louisville's greatest when it comes to barbecue. This barbecue restaurant believes in first-come, first-served. Because of this, reservations are not accepted. Feast BBQ also offers vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free alternatives in addition to their mouthwatering grilled meats.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy