Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Memphis, Tennessee, is one of the few cities in the United States' southern hemisphere that can claim to have a barbecue style widely recognized worldwide. When it comes to pig roasting in Memphis, charcoal briquettes are more commonly used than split logs, which impart a particularly juicy and somewhat smokey flavor to the meat. Although Memphis is home to various barbecue restaurants, the following is a list of the top 5 barbecue restaurants in Memphis.

5. Payne's Bar-B-Q

Payne's Bar-B-Q is a barbecue restaurant that has been in operation since 1972 and is operated by the Payne family. Payne's specialty is the barbecue sandwich, which is made with slow-smoked pork shoulder pulled, chopped, or sliced to your specifications and served with lots of sauce that is just a touch hotter than the typical Memphis-style barbecue.

4 Tops Barbecue

2012 marked the company's 60th anniversary of operation. There are currently 15 locations in the Memphis metro area. Tops Barbecue restaurant cooks its meat for 10 hours over hardwood, green hickory, and charcoal for the greatest flavor imaginable. You can order pork or beef ribs, pig shoulder or brisket sandwiches, and full brisket or pork shoulders.

3. Jim Neely's Interstate Bar-B-Q

Since it opened in 1979, Jim Neely's Interstate Bar-B-Q in Memphis, Tennessee, has earned a national reputation as one of the city's best restaurants. Hickory-smoked pork and beef with beans and slaw and smoked or sliced pork and beef pieces are some of the specialties on the menu.

2. Elwood's Shack

Elwood's Shack serves a variety of barbecued meats, including pig or beef burritos with jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and plenty of sauce, as well as pulled pork nachos with jalapenos and crisp white toast. In addition to BBQ, Elwood's Shack also serves other dishes. Sandwiches, brunches, hot dogs, and pizzas are all available at this restaurant.

1. Cozy Corner

The menu at Cozy Corner includes unique dishes and famous Memphis pork ribs; if you order a few days ahead of time, you can sample a full Cornish Hen or a turkey. Alternatively, you can get an entire slab of ribs or mix two, four, or six ribs with chicken wings in a single order. The decadent Memphis Mudd cake is one of the desserts available.