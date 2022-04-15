Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Detroit, Michigan

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.


Unsplash

Amazing barbecue places abound in Detroit, where you can savor softened meats, smoky handmade sauces, and traditional soul dishes. So, where exactly are these incredible barbecues located? The following is a list of the top 5 most popular barbecue restaurants in the Detroit metropolitan area.

5. Smokey G's Smokehouse

Smokey G's Smokehouse is committed to supplying its customers with high-quality meals, and they accomplish this by using only the finest cuts of meat and ingredients. They ensure that their meats are slowly smoked over fruitwood embers to achieve the ideal combination of time, heat, and flavor.

4. Slows Barbecue

It was originally opened in a somewhat abandoned location at the junction of Michigan Avenue when the barbecue restaurant was first established in 2005. Slows BBQ restaurant has grown into a well-known destination, with commercials for the restaurant appearing on cable television shows and in several national and local magazines. Please make a point of stopping by this amazing BBQ restaurant whenever you are in Detroit.

3. Red Smoke Barbecue

Red Smoke Barbecue serves traditional barbecue to the people of Detroit from a two-story historic building in the Greektown neighborhood of the city. Succulent slow-roasted chicken, pig, and beef brisket are smoked over Hickory and Applewood, and spare ribs are served on the side. More than 12 side dishes are available, including black-eyed peas with spinach over rice, a popular choice. On each floor of Red Smoke, you'll find all of Michigan's draft beers and a complete bar.

2. T-Mo's BBQ Pit

T-BBQ Mo's Pit is a barbecue restaurant specializing in authentic homestyle barbecue cuisine. This barbecue restaurant has remained faithful to its mission of offering high-quality barbecue cuisine. This establishment provides excellent service as well as a delectable cuisine. All of the items on their menu are reasonably priced.

1. Detroit Soul

Customers can count on Detroit Soul to deliver hot, fresh barbeque to their tables. From the moment guests walk through the door and place their order to the moment they leave with their lunch and resume their day, they do everything to make them feel as if the stresses of life had ended the moment they entered their facility.

