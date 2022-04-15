Las Vegas, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Vegas, the capital of Nevada, is quickly becoming a food hotspot for the likes of renowned chefs. A few of these businesses have chefs that appreciate succulent and tender barbecue food among their offerings. It's not hard to locate brisket and other BBQ favorites in the city, as long as you know where to look. We've compiled a list of the city's best BBQ restaurants below for your convenience.

5. Boss's Slow Smoked BBQ

Back in 2016, Boss's Slow Smoked BBQ began as a roadside food tent. This restaurant now has two locations, both of which provide great BBQ. Smoked catfish, pulled pork nachos, and peach cobbler are popular items at Boss' Slow Smoked BBQ, which is beloved by residents who can't get enough of it. Pork, chicken, seafood, sandwiches, and desserts are all on the menu.

4. Ohana Hawaiian BBQ

This Blue Diamond Road eatery serves traditional Hawaiian fare, including Hawaiian BBQ and plate lunches in the style of the islands' natives.The restaurant's diverse menu features a wide range of international dishes. Taste their best-selling chicken katsu Hawaiian barbecue mix. You can eat in, take out, or have them cater your event.

3. Rick's Rollin Smoke Barbeque & Tavern

A two-story building houses this barbeque establishment. Customers can enjoy their wonderful BBQ in the first-floor restaurant. The tavern on the upper floor is only open to at least 21 years old. In addition to its southern-style barbecue, the restaurant offers many sandwiches and salads. In addition to its extensive beer list, the pub also serves a variety of local favorites and specialty drinks.

2. Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Southern-style barbecue is the specialty at Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que. You may try their signature baby back ribs, which are slow-cooked, grilled, and basted with a unique BBQ sauce before being served.

1. Hobak Korean BBQ

Although this barbeque only has a limited number of meals offered on the menu, they make up for it by using only the highest quality ingredients possible in their preparation. They use USDA-certified and authorized premium Angus beef that is 100 percent pure and unadulterated. Try their mugi fuji pork belly, which has been specially engineered to produce a high marbling score in every slice of pork belly you consume.

