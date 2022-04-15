Portland, OR

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

If you're in the mood for some Texas-style brisket, you can find it across Portland. Try one of these five restaurants if you're looking for some of Portland's best BBQ.

5. Matt's BBQ

The day's meats are smoked over oak wood in an offset smoker in Matts. The most popular items go fast, so don't be surprised if you can't get pork at 6 p.m. on a Saturday when they say they'll be open. While there is a pre-purchase option for individuals who want to order ahead of time, same-day orders are given priority.

4. Reverend's Barbecue

Reverend's BBQ is the place to go if you want the best Barbecue in Sellwood and the wider Portland area. The restaurant's menu features classics like fried chicken with hushpuppies and a wedge salad and St. Louis-style barbecue, beef brisket, and Carolina hog shoulder. Beer and wine are also available at the restaurant. At all times, they use the freshest ingredients and the most time-honored techniques to make their wonderful dish.

3. Podnah's BBQ

Since 2006, Podnah has been providing smoked Barbecue to the area's residents. There is a dedicated Texas-style barbecue chef here who prepares meat that has been dipped in specific sauces and smoked for long periods. In addition to the main course, the menu includes a variety of superb Tex-Mex sides, appetizers, and desserts.

2. The People's Pig

People's pig was a popular food cart before it was transformed into a renowned restaurant known for its delicious sandwiches. You can't go wrong with the pork sandwich, but the fried chicken sandwich is a hidden gem here. Sammy's spicy mayo and jalapeno jelly-slathered chicken provided in this restaurant results from months of experimentation.

1. Miss Delta Restaurant and Bar

For its house-smoked meats, scrumptious comfort cuisine, and craft beer and beverages, Miss Delta's BBQ is a favorite of many. Everyone can find whatever they like, from their delicious BBQ to their delicious boys and Jambalaya. Events, catering, and online ordering are possible at this BBQ joint.

