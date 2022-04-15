Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Those who are "crazy" about Barbecue may choose locations such as Kansas City, Texas, or even Austin, Texas, for their barbecue dining experience. It's worth noting that there are a handful of places in the Boston area that specialize in barbecue cuisine. You don't have to travel far to get your fill of Barbecue, sauce, and Southern sides like brisket, ribs, wings, and burnt ends. Here is a list of the top five barbecue restaurants in Boston.

5. The Smoke Shop

One of the Smoke House's executive chefs was a member of New England's first competitive barbecue team, winning the Jack Daniels World BBQ Championship in 2010. This alone attests that delicious BBQ foods are served at this restaurant. Aside from the delicious grilled meat served here, the restaurant is home to a bar with more than 200 whiskies, which may be used to wash down the rich meaty feast.

4. Blackstrap Barbecue

Only cash is accepted at the blackstrap BBQ restaurant. To guarantee maximum freshness, Blackstrap uses only locally sourced meat smoked on-site. You can also get hefty side dishes like "Gram Kath's pull your lips off chili" and "corn and bacon salad" here and the various pit specialties, such as crispy jerk chicken or burned ends. There are also drunken adult milkshakes here.

3. M&M Barbecue

Originally, M&M served customers ribs from a food truck during the 1980s. It has been transformed into a catering business and will soon open an outpost at the Dorchester Brewing Company. Dot-themed sandwiches filled with tender pulled pork, beef brisket, and deep-fried chicken keep hungry brewery visitors satisfied every week at this restaurant.

2. Pit Stop Barbecue

More than 30 years since this barbecue restaurant first opened its doors to provide scrumptious barbecue delicacies to its customers. Smoked to perfection utilizing the most up-to-date techniques, their beef, pig, and poultry are delicious. Pit Stop is only open on Thursdays and Saturdays for business.

1. The Porch Southern Fare and Juke Joint

The Porch provides a traditional Kansas City-style whole-hog barbecue menu. Other barbecue favorites, including brisket and smoked chicken wings, are also available. There are many other Southern specialties, such as limitless boiled peanuts, fried oysters, smothered oxtails, and crawfish étouffée.