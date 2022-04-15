Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in El Paso, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

We no longer have to leave the comfort of our own backyards to enjoy the culinary delights of other countries' barbecues. Nonetheless, something about eating Barbecue just where it was grilled, whether it's quickly grilled or gently charred, brings out the best flavor in the meat. If so, is the city's downtown area where the best barbeque can be found the place to go? A rating of the greatest barbecue restaurants in El Paso is presented in the following paragraphs.

5. Desert Oak Barbecue

This BBQ restaurant uses the wood from oak trees to cook its meat. grilling its meat, this BBQ restaurant employs the wood of an oak tree as fuel. The meat for this restaurant is sourced from central Texas, and the crew works hard to ensure that it is of the highest quality. Furthermore, they ensure that the meats are consistently exposed to high temperatures. Their brisket is made only from top-quality beef. The prime beef is cooked low and slow for at least 12 hours before serving.

4. Tony's The Pit Bar-B-Q

Since 1958, Tony's Barbecue has offered its local community delicious barbecue cuisine. Over the years, the quality of their food has not deteriorated. They also feature a wide variety of cuisine options. It's safe to say that they've thought of everything. Catering and delivery services are also offered.

3. Johnny's Pit Barbecue

Johnny's has been in the barbecue industry since 1955 and offers a wide variety of barbecue specialties. They always retained their original species to maintain their uniqueness. The restaurant is owned and run by members of the community. Furthermore, a spacious dining area can accommodate groups of all sizes. You can relax on the terrace, as well. Catering and take-out are also offered for their delicacies.

2. Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dickey's is a wonderful spot to gather with family, friends, and coworkers for a delicious meal. The restaurant believes in the open kitchen idea, allowing patrons to see and smell the meat as it is being cooked while they dine. Aside from dine-in options, they also provide catering and delivery services.

1. Rib Hut East

Customers' appetites will be satisfied by the wide variety of meals they have to choose from at Rib Hut East. They ensure that they consistently amaze customers with their flavors and meats. In addition, they specialize in BBQ burgers, poultry, and various alcoholic beverages.

