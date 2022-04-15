Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Oklahoma is a city in the United States that enjoys eating. As you might expect from a state that sits just above Texas, there are plenty of excellent BBQ establishments to be found here as well. Smoking methods that originated in the Southeast of the United States have also spread to the state of Oklahoma. You may expect a barbecue in Oklahoma City to cross-pollinate other popular cuisines. The top five barbecue restaurants are Listed below, where you may obtain your grilled Barbecue.

5. Iron Star Urban Barbecue

Iron Star is a superb dining establishment with a relaxing ambiance that serves wonderful barbecued cuisine. This restaurant, located in the heart of Oklahoma City, serves St. Louis Cut pork ribs that have been dry-rubbed with their secret recipes and then smoked for hours on hickory wood to perfection.

4. Swadley's Bar-B-Q

A family-owned enterprise, Swadley's BBQ has been serving barbecued dishes for more than eight decades. Ribs are a specialty at this eatery, and they're a big draw.. Although Oklahoma City has various smoked meat options, Swadley's has remained one of the city's most popular. Swadley's slow-smoked meats are made with fresh meats cooked in their smokers early that morning or the night before.

3. Bedlam Barbecue

Bedlam's barbeque specialties are prepared in the old-fashioned method for its patrons. For those who prefer mildly smoked meat, this is the place to go. Their thick-cut brisket, which is moist and tasty, shreds readily. A huge garden area is visible from the outdoor dining area at Bedlam. To wind off the day with a drink and some conversation, head to Bedlam.

2. Clark Crew Barbecue

There is often a long waiting list at this barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma to prove that it's one of the greatest in the state. Try their beef burned ends, and you'll be pleasantly surprised by how good they are. Chopped or sliced, their beef brisket is made from smoke-cured wagyu.

1. Leo's Barbecue

Leo's BBQ has been serving Oklahomans the best BBQ cuisine for nearly 50 years and is one of the state's best BBQ places. Their pork ribs laced with smoky hickory flavor can be consumed even with minimal sauce. Leo's Special is a great option if you can't decide what to get from the menu. It contains a hearty serving of their best and a strawberry banana cake for dessert.