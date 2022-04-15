Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

In comparison to Memphis, Nashville is not particularly enthralled by BBQ. This does not imply that Nashville does not offer a wide variety of smoked meats for customers to pick from as it does. You can choose between a brisket cooked in Texas or pork cooked in the Memphis method. From spicy to vinegary to sweet to even white sauce over a pig, poultry, beef, and even veggies, there is something for everyone. The following is a list of the top 5 most popular barbecue restaurants in Nashville.

5. Peg Leg Porker

The name "Peg Leg BBQ" comes from the proprietor, who overcame a terrible kind of bone cancer that took his right leg. This near-death incident transformed Carey Bingle's, the business owner's perspective on life, inspiring him to grasp any chance that comes his way from that point on. The dry-rub ribs served at Peg Leg are a popular meal among the locals, and it is recommended that you visit during off-peak hours to avoid the huge lines.

4. Slow and Low Barbecue

People in the South are proud of their unique culinary traditions and their insistence that the quality of their food takes precedence above the speed with which they can prepare it. Based on their enthusiasm, The Slow & Low Barbecue Bistro agrees. As the name suggests, they cook their ribs and BBQ to the highest standards. They also serve a wide variety of southern favorites, including wings, fried chicken, hamburgers, and potato salad on their menu. As well as sit-down and take-out options, Slow & Low now offers catering.

3. Edley's Barbecue

The first Edley's opened in 2012, and it quickly became so well-known that a second location was opened within a few years. Edley's is a great venue to enjoy a southern barbeque delicacy because of its pleasant atmosphere. Edley's offers a wide variety of Barbecue and traditional southern sides, making it a high point in southern cuisine.

2. Jack's Barbecue

Jack's Barbecue, which opened in Nashville in 11976, is a well-known name in the city's bbq community. Since the town's inception, he's been providing mouthwatering Barbecue to the residents of Nashville.

1. Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint

The staff at this barbecue joint gets to work at 5:00 a.m. every day to tend to the hogs and prepare the sauces and sides. Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint understands that delicious Barbecue can't be rushed and offers favorites like the Redneck Taco every day.