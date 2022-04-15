Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Washington, DC

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Because of the large number of temporary employees in Washington, the local barbecue has evolved to meet a wide range of regional sensitivities and tastes. Numerous famous restaurants serve brisket, the king of Texas meats, and pulled pork and ribs, which are more prominent throughout the Southeast. For those who like to stay within the city limits of Washington and enjoy the best barbecue foods, the following is a list of the top 5 most popular barbecue restaurants in the area.

5. Federalist Pig

Rob Sonderman is the pitmaster of Federalist Pig, and he is one of the most well-known barbecue chefs in the nation's capital. Because he attended Hill Country, the pitmaster has a wealth of professional cooking experience. He has garnered praise for his brisket, fried onion sandwiches, and crispy Brussels sprouts.

4. Backyard Smoke Spot BBQ

The Midnight Deli, located on Georgia Avenue NW, has a smoking area in the backyard. Restaurant chef Jason Ford oversees the operation, specializing in delicious barbecue cuisine that is slow-cooked over a Cherrywood smoker to perfection. Jerk ribs, lamb chops, and stuffed fish are among the restaurant's specialties.

3. Fat Pete's BBQ

Fat Peters, which is located in the heart of Cleveland Park, offers a large selection of barbecued meats and a variety of sauce options. Alabama white sauce, North Carolina vinaigrette and North Carolina mustard are just a handful of the flavors that are offered in the condiment aisle. Ribs are a good choice here, and specialist sandwiches such as burnt ends grilled cheese are also available.

2. Dcity Smokehouse

On the menu at Dcity are smoked beef, wings, turkey breast, pulled pork, pork belly, ribs, and rib tips, among other things. Customers may get a signature DCity half-smoke, which is topped with brisket chili, cheddar-jack cheese, onions, and mustard, for $10.

1. Smokin Pig

BBQ establishment on H Street NE founded by Hill Country and DCity Smokehouse alumni Shawn McWhirter has a smoked turkey leg that may be eaten unadorned or filled with macaroni and cheese. Pulled pork and ribs, smoked and fried wings, half-smokes with sport peppers, and more may be found on the menu.