Denver, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

When it comes to barbecue, restaurants are a popular alternative for individuals who do not want to spend all night tending to their fires because barbecue meat takes so long to cook at home. According to the locals, the most excellent BBQ in Denver is served at these locations. It's difficult to go wrong with these top-notch barbecue establishments in Denver.

5. Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

Roaming Buffalo has been delighting Denver residents with mouthwatering BBQ since it opened. Additionally, they provide pick-up and drop-off services that include full catering. The caterers also handle business functions, marriages, and meals for coworkers' teams. Among the restaurant's most popular cuts are venison sausage, bison ribs, beef brisket, and lamb shoulder, just a few of their most popular. In addition, they provide turkey, pork ribs, and chopped pork. Also on the menu are smoked chicken wings, Angus beef brisket, and spare ribs. Desserts and drinks are provided to round up the delicious dinner.

4. Smokin’ Yard Barbecue

Smokin Yard Barbecue's mission is to provide an amazing dining experience to every customer.. They have smoked sandwiches with pulled pork, hot links, sloppy brisket joe, and beef burnt ends.

Their BBQ menu includes a half rack and a full rack of baby back ribs and St. Louis-style pork. Smoked chicken alternatives are also available.' The smoked hot wings from Colorado are also open.

3. Smok Barbecue

The culinary team at the BBQ restaurant, led by Chef William Espiricueta, creates dishes that are well balanced in terms of flavor. Their smoked meat is sold by the pound at this location. Among the selections are brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, pork spare ribs, and smoked fish, among other things.

2. Russel's Smokehouse

To make things easier for you, Russell's is open from 11 am to 5 pm every day. Smokehouse combo plates of pulled pork and St. Louis ribs are available, as is fried chicken. Coleslaw and shoestring chips accompany the sandwiches. Smokehouse burgers, Nashville-style hot chicken, and pulled pork are among the items on the menu. BBQ charcuterie board and smokehouse poutine are also on the menu.

1. Hank's Texas Barbecue

When it comes to Hank, he makes sure that he only purchases the highest-quality beef possible, which he then smokes low and slow. Their entrees and side dishes are prepared using just the finest ingredients. These foods are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery, among other alternatives.

