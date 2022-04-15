Seattle, WA

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Seattle, Washington

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5CHr_0fAZG97t00
Unsplash

In recent years, a slew of outstanding restaurants have popped up all across Seattle, allowing you to finally indulge in mouthwatering Kansas City- or Texas-style barbecue without having to go across the country. The following is a list of the top 5 Barbecue Restaurants in Seattle where you can get your hands on some delicious and tender barbecue dishes.

5. Pecos Pit Barbecue

It is common to see huge lineups at this top-notch barbecue joint, which is understandable considering the restaurant's excellent brisket, pig, and chicken sandwich. Pecos also serves delicious side dishes such as smoked potatoes and BBQ beans, which you can enjoy at a few tables outside the restaurant.

4. The Boar's Nest

Boar's Nest's source of great pride is to serve a wide variety of Texas-inspired foods to its patrons, including boneless fried chicken and fried bologna and half-and full slabs of their famed ribs and barbecue platters "piled high" with cornbread and two sides.

3. Cask and Trotter

Because of the delectable array of smoked meats (pig ribs, pulled pork/chicken, pastrami, brisket, more), 11 distinct kinds of sliders, and much more, this modest and friendly eatery in South Lake Union is a vegetarian's worst dream. It also includes an extensive whiskey and vodka collection and a happy hour from 3–6 pm, when sliders, drafts, and wells are just $3.

2. Jack's Barbecue

Customers can order barbecue items from this barbecue restaurant and their preferred side dishes at a reasonable price. Jack's BBQ also offers a variety of appetizers, such as buttermilk hush puppies and beef brisket sandwiches. In addition, a lunch buffet is available. Early this year, Jacks's barbeque announced that it would be selling breakfast tacos and that it would be adding brunch to its menu soon.

1. Bitterroot

This barbecue restaurant, constructed with exposed brick and aged wood, boasts of a bespoke smoker machine that produces some super tasty barbecued meats. Check out the house-cured and smoked pork belly, or the "Cowboy Killer," a platter that comes with a half chicken, two pieces of beef rib-eye and brisket, as well as a side of cornbread. You can have a drink at the bar behind. It serves American whiskeys and bourbon, and an extensive selection of craft beers.

