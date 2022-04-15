Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in San Francisco, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Today, barbecue is a trendy food all around the United States, including San Francisco. Many cities in the United States claim to have the best barbecue globally, boasting about their mastery of low and slow cooking techniques .Since barbecue meat is grilled for hours, restaurants have become increasingly popular with people who don't have the time or inclination to cook their own meals. In the next section, you will find a list of the top 5 most popular BBQ establishments in San Francisco.

5. Bolin Barbecue

Chef James, the head chef of Bolin's, is a genius in his field. This skilled cook uses conventional white oak to smoke up to 1,000 pounds of meat per week. Delivers supple but toothsome pulled pork, brisket, and St. Louis style ribs with a robust smoky taste. Because the ribs are so famous, they frequently sell out, so get there early. There are barbequed tacos and quesadillas available every Tuesday at the restaurant. Bolin like peach cobbler and other traditional treats.

4. Hardwood Bar and Smokery

Harwood Bar and Smokery uses local products and incorporates a variety of styles, flavors, and techniques. This restaurant also serves two types of chicken wings: one that is seasoned with Chinese salt and pepper and another that is smoked and tossed in white barbecue sauce.

3. 4505 Burgers & BBQ

It's common to see a long queue of people waiting to get in at this BBQ restaurant. Texas brisket pulled pork, and smoked chicken is on the menu at this eatery with pig ribs. Sides including posole, coleslaws, baked beans, French fries, and Frankaroni are featured on the menu.

2. Memphis Minnie's BBQ Joint

Memphis Barbecue has been in business for decades, and, despite its name, it serves a distinctive brand of barbecue. You can get a pound of meat or a sandwich. However, the most filling alternatives are usually the daily sandwich specials.

1. One Market Restaurant

From June through August, this venerable diner at the foot of Market Street transforms into a "Back Porch" BBQ spot. With sides like potato salad, coleslaw, and pickles, you can get your fill of anything from certified Angus brisket to St. Louis style spareribs. Has it been delivered or eaten at the courtyard picnic tables?