Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Grilling is extremely popular in Charlotte, and you will almost likely find the best barbecue there. Historically, Sir Walter Raleigh discovered barbeque in Carolina in the 16th century. Today, Carolina-style barbeque dishes are primarily composed of pork, which is served pulled or shredded rather than chopped, but it is also sliced on occasion. To get the most out of your barbecue experience in Charlotte, check out the top 5 barbecue restaurants in the city listed below.

5. Midwood Smoke

The Midwood SmokeHouse offers a great environment, and the staff is courteous and accommodating to customers. Buffet-style serviced events are available at Midwood for large groups of people. The occasions they cater to are business parties, rehearsal dinners, birthday celebrations, anniversaries, and other celebrations.

4. The Q Shack

Every piece of meat served at Q Shack is grilled fresh in-house, and the side dishes are made new every day to ensure maximum freshness. Their pleasure is to cater to various types of gatherings and events, including weddings, backyard barbeque parties, graduation parties, bar/bat mitzvahs, and many more.

3 Mac's Speed Shop

There are distinctive salads and even a new food category called Mexicue that they have established for their customers to enjoy. There are more than 300 different beers to choose from there. Mac's Speed Shop has a welcoming atmosphere that makes you feel at ease. Visitors to this eatery can also bring their dogs. You can go to Mac's when the weather is excellent to enjoy live music on their outside patio and the best barbecue in Charlotte.

2. Noble Smoke.

In Charlotte, Noble Smoke is well-known for offering its customers the best barbeque available. Noble Smoke is a restaurant that serves excellent grilled meat and has a gallery with hundreds of different types of paintings. Noble Smoke is a gathering place for friends and family to get together and enjoy themselves.

1. City Barbecue and Catering.

City Barbecue and Catering guarantees a faultless and enjoyable experience for any occasion you may have in mind. For everything from formal wedding banquets to backyard parties and all in between, its catering is adaptable, pleasant, and fairly priced.

