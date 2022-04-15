Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Indianapolis, Indiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Indianapolis is well-known for its delectable cuisine. Even though people enjoy barbecuing in the backyard of their home when their family and friends are present, they also want it when someone else prepares the meal for them. Visit the restaurants on the list below for the best Barbecue in Indianapolis.

5. Smokin' Barrel BBQ

Smokin' Barrel is a barbecue restaurant established in 2016 and is owned and operated by a family. Their selection of delicate meats is diet-friendly, and they use sugar-free dry rubs to season their meats. All of the meats, including briskets, pulled pig, ribs, and chicken, are smoked low and slow over wood that has been purchased locally and has been seasoned.

4. Grilliant Foods

As a catering company and a BBQ restaurant, this establishment, which opened its doors in 2014, serves two roles. Their plans changed when they expanded to include a full-service restaurant and retail space at the beginning of 2015. Their search resulted in discovering an establishment with deep roots in the neighborhood.

3. Hank's Smoked Briskets

Among the items Hanks offers to customers are smoked brisket, corn beef and chicken. Hank travels to Texas twice a year to purchase his mesquite wood, which he uses to create his signature barbecue style. Furthermore, during the year-end holidays, Hank's smokes and sells turkeys and rib-eye steaks, among other things.

2. Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall

Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall believes that bbq is most pleasing when it is cooked on a smoker. Every visit will include only the freshest, smokiest, and most delicious BBQ, which will be complemented with in-house beers and ale and a frozen drink. Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall is transforming its enterprises to be a foodstuff and supplies marketplace to assist in feeding the people in its communities. It is devoted to delivering you the necessities of life daily.

1. His Place Eatery

Chef James is the one who founded His Place Restaurant & Lounge. Chef James handcrafts every dish, dry rub, and seasoning at His Place, bringing the restaurant to the forefront of the culinary world with his culinary degree and years of catering experience. His Place is the most OK location for soul cuisine in Indianapolis, thanks to a diverse menu, high-quality service, and an inviting ambience.