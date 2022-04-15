Indianapolis, IN

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Indianapolis, Indiana

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y15r3_0fAZ0kOW00
Unsplash

Indianapolis is well-known for its delectable cuisine. Even though people enjoy barbecuing in the backyard of their home when their family and friends are present, they also want it when someone else prepares the meal for them. Visit the restaurants on the list below for the best Barbecue in Indianapolis.

5. Smokin' Barrel BBQ

Smokin' Barrel is a barbecue restaurant established in 2016 and is owned and operated by a family. Their selection of delicate meats is diet-friendly, and they use sugar-free dry rubs to season their meats. All of the meats, including briskets, pulled pig, ribs, and chicken, are smoked low and slow over wood that has been purchased locally and has been seasoned.

4. Grilliant Foods

As a catering company and a BBQ restaurant, this establishment, which opened its doors in 2014, serves two roles. Their plans changed when they expanded to include a full-service restaurant and retail space at the beginning of 2015. Their search resulted in discovering an establishment with deep roots in the neighborhood.

3. Hank's Smoked Briskets

Among the items Hanks offers to customers are smoked brisket, corn beef and chicken. Hank travels to Texas twice a year to purchase his mesquite wood, which he uses to create his signature barbecue style. Furthermore, during the year-end holidays, Hank's smokes and sells turkeys and rib-eye steaks, among other things.

2. Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall

Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall believes that bbq is most pleasing when it is cooked on a smoker. Every visit will include only the freshest, smokiest, and most delicious BBQ, which will be complemented with in-house beers and ale and a frozen drink. Half Liter BBQ & Beer Hall is transforming its enterprises to be a foodstuff and supplies marketplace to assist in feeding the people in its communities. It is devoted to delivering you the necessities of life daily.

1. His Place Eatery

Chef James is the one who founded His Place Restaurant & Lounge. Chef James handcrafts every dish, dry rub, and seasoning at His Place, bringing the restaurant to the forefront of the culinary world with his culinary degree and years of catering experience. His Place is the most OK location for soul cuisine in Indianapolis, thanks to a diverse menu, high-quality service, and an inviting ambience.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy