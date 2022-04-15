Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

We are frequently perplexed about how something as simple as slow-cooked meats, which may take up to a day to make, has gained such widespread appreciation. During the last few years, there has been a significant increase in barbecue restaurants in Columbus. You should follow this list of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Columbus if you want to have the most incredible barbecue dining experience possible.

5. Smoked on High Barbecue

This restaurant places its patrons in the heart of the Victorian House district. They have some of the best steaks and burgers around. Customers rave about their fatty BBQ, prepared to their exact specifications. The flavors they employ complement the meat they use, and the ingredients used in the menu have all been subjected to quality scrutiny and are of the highest possible standard.

4. Iron Grill Barbeque and Brew

Iron Grill's BBQ dishes are served together with a beer. Iron Grills cook their meat for 12-14 hours on the grill, seasoning it with dry rubs to achieve the finest flavor and tenderness possible while keeping it well cooked. They are open daily between 11 a.m. and this company provides 10 p.m. They give friendly and professional client service. Their facility is well-maintained and may be used for many occasions. Their side dishes are also well-executed and proportionally to the main course.

3. Ray Ray's Hog Pit Clintonville

Ray Ray's offers one of the most enjoyable barbecue dining experiences in the area, featuring hardwood-smoked meats and sides, as well as a wide selection of alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. It takes 12-16 hours to cook the beef here, which results in a delicious taste and texture of Barbeque that you will enjoy. The side dishes are prepared to perfection to complement the BBQ. Their menu is brimming with genuine BBQ dishes that pair perfectly with one another's flavors.

2. 614 Catering and BBQ Truck

Locally sourced ingredients are used to create the dishes served by 614 Catering and BBQ Truck. Aside from serving delicious Barbecue to its customers, this restaurant also serves them craft cocktails. To complement the restaurant's mood, they created a menu specifically for them. Using a network of local businesses as partners, they broaden their offerings to include various services to help them sell themselves.

1. City Barbeque and Catering

City barbecue is an over-the-counter service restaurant that lets clients dine-in, pick up after placing an online order, and provide delivery services to buyers. Aside from serving BBQ, they also give back to the community by donating their profits. They donate to local and non-profit organizations to commemorate life's happiest moments.